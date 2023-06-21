Global Metal Cans Market Report 2023: Soaring Demand for Metal Cans from the Food & Beverages Industry

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Cans Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal cans market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Allied Cans

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries

CPMC Holdings Limited

Huber Packaging Group GmbH

Independent Can Company

Kian Joo Group

Mauser Packaging Solution LLC

Muller und Bauer GmbH

P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Universal Can Corporation

This report on global metal cans market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global metal cans market by segmenting the market based on material type, fabrication type, application, degree of internal pressure, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the metal cans market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Soaring Demand for Metal Cans in Food & Beverages Industry

Diverse Applications

Challenges

Strong Presence of Alternatives

Impact of COVID-19

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Material Type

Aluminium

Steel

Tin

by Fabrication Type

Two Piece Can

Three Piece Can

by Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Processed Dairy Food Products

Edible Oil

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Industrial Chemicals

Others

by Degree of Internal Pressure

Pressurized cans

Vacuum cans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo9y08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets