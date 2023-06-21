Global Metal Cans Market Report 2023: Soaring Demand for Metal Cans from the Food & Beverages Industry

21 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET
The "Metal Cans Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal cans market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Allied Cans
- Ball Corporation
- CCL Industries
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Huber Packaging Group GmbH
- Independent Can Company
- Kian Joo Group
- Mauser Packaging Solution LLC
- Muller und Bauer GmbH
- P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Universal Can Corporation
This report on global metal cans market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global metal cans market by segmenting the market based on material type, fabrication type, application, degree of internal pressure, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the metal cans market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Soaring Demand for Metal Cans in Food & Beverages Industry
- Diverse Applications
Challenges
- Strong Presence of Alternatives
- Impact of COVID-19
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Material Type
- Aluminium
- Steel
- Tin
by Fabrication Type
- Two Piece Can
- Three Piece Can
by Application
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Processed Dairy Food Products
- Edible Oil
- Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
- Industrial Chemicals
- Others
by Degree of Internal Pressure
- Pressurized cans
- Vacuum cans
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo9y08
