Global Metal Casing Market Size & Forecast Report 2020-2024: Surging Adoption of Metal Casing in Mid to Low End & Entry Level Segment

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Casing Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metal Casing Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global metal casing market with description of market size and growth. The analysis includes market share by application and by regions.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global metal casing market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

The global metal casing market has increased over the years and is expected to grow during the forecasted years i.e., 2020-2024. The global metal casing market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing global population, rising smartphone penetration, increasing number of internet users, rise in per capita income, upsurge in wearable devices demand, rising youth population, etc.

Furthermore, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the challenges are the evolution of glass casing and a high entry barrier. However, there are some trends which would augment the growth of the market in the future, which are rising 5G smartphone penetration, surging adoption of metal casing in mid to low end & entry level segment, etc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn), BYD Company, Catcher Technology and Casetek Holdings Limited are some of the key players operating in the global metal casing market, whose company profiles has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Metal Case

2.1.1 Types of Metal Used

2.1.2 Design of Metal Case

2.1.3 Screen Protection

2.1.4 Style & Color

2.1.5 Types of Cases

2.1.6 Metal Case Manufacturing Procedure

2.1.7 Casing Material Properties Comparison

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Metal Casing Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Metal Casing Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Metal Casing Market by Application (Smartphone, Notebook, Wearable Devices, Tablet and Others)

3.1.3 Global Metal Casing Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW)

3.2 Global Metal Casing Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Smartphone Metal Case Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Wearable Devices Metal Case Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Notebook Metal Case Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Tablet Metal Case Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Devices Metal Case Market by Value

3.3 Global Metal Casing Market: Adoption Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Global Metal Casing Adoption in High-End Segment Smartphone

3.3.2 Global Metal Casing Adoption in Mid to High End Segment Smartphone

3.3.3 Global Metal Casing Adoption in Mid to Low End Segment Smartphone

3.3.4 Global Metal Casing Adoption in Entry Level Segment Smartphone

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Casing Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Casing Market by Value

4.2 North America Metal Casing Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Metal Casing Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Metal Casing Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19

5.2.1 Escalating Inflation Rate

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.3.1 Change of Industrial Production during COVID-19 Pandemic in China

5.3.2 Adverse Impact on Purchase of Non-edible Products

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Global Population

6.1.2 Growing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users

6.1.4 Growth in Per Capita Income

6.1.5 Upsurge in Wearable Devices Demand

6.1.6 Rising Youth Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Evolution of Glass Casing

6.2.2 High Entry Barrier

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising 5G Smartphone Penetration

6.3.2 Surging Adoption of Metal Casing in Mid to Low End & Entry Level Segment

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Metal Casing Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 iPhone Metal Casing Shipment by Market Players

8. Company Profiles

BYD Company

Casetek Holdings Limited

Catcher Technology

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

