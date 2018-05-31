LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
About Metal Casting
Metals are used in different forms. Metal castings are needed to mold metals into diverse shapes and sizes as per the requirements. Transportation and heavy equipment account for most of the casting products. Metal castings are used for applications like automobiles, aircraft, railways, mining, construction, electrical equipment, oil wells, pipes, space shuttles, wind turbines, nuclear plants, and other applications like household appliances, kitchen and gardening equipment, furniture, idols, sculptures, and decorative items.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global metal casting market will register a CAGR of 2.18% by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metal casting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Alcoa
• Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts)
• Buhler
• Dynacast
• Thyssenkrupp
• THOSHIBA MACHINE
Market driver
• Increasing adoption of X-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency
Market challenge
• Significant energy consuming technology increases overall production costs
Market trend
• Incorporating casting process simulation technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
