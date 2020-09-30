Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry
Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Metal Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- DowDupont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Emerson Electric Company
- Houghton International, Inc.
- Oxiteno
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Rochestor Midland Corporation
- Stepan Company
- The Chemours Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Cleaning Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Steel (Metal) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Steel (Metal) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Steel (Metal) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aluminum (Metal) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Aluminum (Metal) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Aluminum (Metal) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Copper Alloys (Metal) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Copper Alloys (Metal) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Copper Alloys (Metal) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Metals (Metal) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Metals (Metal) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Metals (Metal) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United States
by Metal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Metal:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027
Table 53: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe in US$
Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in France by Metal:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Metal:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Russia by Metal:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027
Table 95: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by
Metal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 123: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cleaning
Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cleaning
Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by
Metal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027
Table 143: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Brazil by Metal:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin
America by Metal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Market Share Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 169: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic
Market by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027
Table 182: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Israel in US$
Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by
Metal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 195: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Metal for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Africa by Metal:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
