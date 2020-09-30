Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Metal Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

DowDupont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerson Electric Company

Houghton International, Inc.

Oxiteno

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Rochestor Midland Corporation

Stepan Company

The Chemours Company

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Solvents Metal Cleaning Chemicals (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Steel (Metal) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Steel (Metal) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Steel (Metal) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aluminum (Metal) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Aluminum (Metal) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Aluminum (Metal) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Copper Alloys (Metal) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Copper Alloys (Metal) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Copper Alloys (Metal) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Metals (Metal) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Metals (Metal) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Metals (Metal) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United States

by Metal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Metal:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027



Table 53: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in France by Metal:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Metal:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Russia by Metal:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027



Table 95: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Metal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 123: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cleaning

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cleaning

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by

Metal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027



Table 143: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Brazil by Metal:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin

America by Metal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic

Market by Metal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Metal Cleaning Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal: 2020-2027



Table 182: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Israel in US$

Million by Metal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by

Metal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 195: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Metal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Metal: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Metal: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in Africa by Metal:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

