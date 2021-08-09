Global Metal Detector Market | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio
Aug 09, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal detector market size is expected to increase by USD 160.56 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The metal detector market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies technological innovations and features as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The metal detector market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in worldwide conflicts as one of the prime reasons driving the metal detector market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The metal detector market covers the following areas:
Metal Detector Market Sizing
Metal Detector Market Forecast
Metal Detector Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45024
Companies Mentioned
- Codan Ltd.
- Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA
- First Texas Products
- Garrett Electronics Inc.
- Leidos Holdings Inc.
- Metal Detectors Inc.
- Nokta Makro Metal Detectors
- OSI Systems Inc.
- View Systems Inc.
- XP Metal Detectors
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market - Global air and gas leak detectors market is segmented by product (fixed detector, portable detector, and detector tube) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Smoke Detector Market - Global smart smoke detector market is segmented by technology (photoelectric, dual-sensors, ionization, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Walk-through - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Handheld - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ground search - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hobby - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Codan Ltd.
- Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA
- First Texas Products
- Garrett Electronics Inc.
- Leidos Holdings Inc.
- Metal Detectors Inc.
- Nokta Makro Metal Detectors
- OSI Systems Inc.
- View Systems Inc.
- XP Metal Detectors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/metal-detector-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article