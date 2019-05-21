Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Finishing Chemicals in US$ by the following Product Segments and End-Use Segments: Product Segments - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, and Proprietary Additives & Others; End-Use Segments - Electronics & Electricals, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336740/?utm_source=PRN



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Advanced Chemical Company

- Atotech Deutschland GmbH

- Chemetall

- Coral Chemical Company

- DowDuPont, Inc.

- Elementis plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336740/?utm_source=PRN



METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Product Segments

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coatings

Cleaning Chemicals

Proprietary Additives and Others

End-Use Segments



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Surface Preparation: An Important Part of the Metal Products Manufacturing Process

Growing Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals from Expanding Range of End-Use Applications

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Plating Chemicals and Cleaning Chemicals Foster Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



Inorganic Metal Finishing Chemicals Find Widespread Use in the Production of Metal Products

Stringent Regulatory Landscape Creates a Rich Mix of Challenges & Opportunities for Sustainable Future Growth

Electroplating Chemicals Bear the Brunt of Growing Environmental Concerns

Hexavalent Chrome Plating Buckles Under Environmental Pressures

Non-Chrome Passivation (NCP) Emerges as an Alternative to Hexavalent Chromium

1-bromopropane Chemical - A Health Hazard

Need to Ensure Sustainability Drives the Growth of Eco- Friendly Metal Finishing Chemicals

Bio-Based Industrial Metal Cleaning Chemicals Witness Encouraging Gains

Environmental Advantages Spur the Popularity of Powder Coatings

Table 3: Global Powder Coatings Market by Material (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Plastics and Wood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift towards Plastic Parts & Components: A Key Trend Creating Ripples in Market Dynamics

Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market - An Overview

A Peek into Opportunities in End-Use Markets

Electronics Metal Finishing Gains from the Healthy Electronics Production Activity

Table 4: Global Market for Electronic Components (In US$ Billion) by Product Segment for Years 2016, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emphasis on Smartphone Aesthetics Spurs Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Smartphone Production

Table 5: Manufacturing of Metal Body Smartphones Benefits From Growing Smartphone Demand, Spurring Opportunities for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Upstream Production: Global Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Components Manufacture & Auto Body Work

Table 6: Global Automobile Production in Million Units for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace Metal Finishing Chemicals to Benefit from the Projected Gains in the Aviation Sector

Table 7: Aero Engine Production Activity to Benefit Metalworking Processes Including Metal Finishing: Breakdown of Global Number of New Aircraft Engines Produced (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anodizing Processes: The Popular Surface Finishing Technique in the Aerospace Industry

A Glance at Various Types of Anodizing Processes





3. TECHNOLOGY TRENDS



Notable Innovations in Surface Finishing Market

Zirconium Oxide Conversion Coatings - An Effective Alternative to Iron Phosphate Conversion Coating

Plaforization - Offering Advantages over Conventional Treatment Processes

Transformation from Wet to Dry Processes

Linking Nanotechnology to Metal Coating Process

Development of Surface Finishing-Free Metal Alloys Underway

Automating Surface Finishing Processes





4. METAL FINISHING INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW



Industry Categorization

Tier 1

Tier 2A

Tier 2B

Tier 3

Tier 4

Types of Shops

Job Shops

Captive Shops

Dominance of Small Specialty Job Shops





5. METAL FINISHING PROCESS



Broad Categories of Metal Finishing Process

Plating Process

Surface Finishing Processes

Substrate Preparation Processes

Processes Involved in Metal Finishing

Physical Processes

Chemical Processes

Electrochemical Processes

Manufacturing Waste

The Stages Involved

Surface Preparation

Surface Treatment

Post Treatment

Types of Metal Finishing Processes

Electroplating

Electroless Plating and Immersion Plating

Chemical and Electrochemical Conversion

Other Surface Finishing Technologies

Cladding

Case Hardening

Dip/Galvanizing

Electropolishing

Metallic Coatings (Vapor Deposition)





6. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS - AN ASSESSMENT



Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Category

Plating Chemicals

Electrolytic Plating Chemicals

Zinc Electroplating

Nickel Plating Chemicals

E-Brite 757 - Bright Nickel Plating

E-Brite 787 - Ultra-Bright, Ultra-Rapid Leveling Nickel Plating

E-Brite 700 SB - A Sulfur-Free Plate for Duplex Nickel Plating

Copper Plating Chemicals

Chromium Plating

E-Brite CR - A Bright Decorative Hexavalent Chrome Plating Process

Other Electrolytic Plating Chemicals

Electrolytic Nickel Plating on Plastics and Other Nonconductors

Silver Plating Chemicals

E-Brite 50/50 - A Special Cyanide-Free Alkaline Silver Plating Process

Tin Plating Chemicals

E-BRITE 180 - A Bright Acid Tin Plating Process

Brass Plating Chemicals

E-Brite B-150 - A Conventional Cyanide Plating Process

Cadmium Plating Chemicals

Electroless Plating Chemicals

Electroless Nickel Plating

Benefits of Electroless Nickel Plating

Limitations of Electroless Nickel Plating

Electroless Copper Plating

Other Electroless Plating

Conversion Coatings

Phosphates

Cleaning Chemicals

Alkaline Cleaners

Mild Alkali Cleaners - Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Ammonia)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Borax)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners TSP (Tri-Sodium Phosphate)

Strong Alkali Cleaners - Washing Soda (Sodium Carbonate)

Very Strong Alkali Cleaners - Lye (Sodium hydroxide)

Solvent Cleaners

Solvent Varieties

Water

Organic Solvents

Vapor Degreasing Chemicals

Acid Cleaners

Varieties of Acid Cleaners

Mild Acid Cleaners

Strong Acid Cleaners

Substitutes for Environmentally Harmful Products

Proprietary Additives and Others

Major End-Use Segments

Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Others





7. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS BY SUBSTRATES



Metal Substrates

Steel

Aluminum

Different Types of Extrusion Finishes Include

Other Metal Substrates

Plastic Substrates

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)





8. ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE



Environmental Concerns Plague Surface Finishing Market

Pollution Prevention (P2)

Mandatory P2 Requirements in Metal Finishing Process

Hierarchy of P2 in the Metal Finishing Industry

Priority One: Source Reduction

Priority Two: Recycling and Reuse

Priority Three: Enhanced Waste Water Treatment (WWTS)

Pollution Prevention in Metal Finishing

Plating

Primary Chemicals

Acids/Bases

Cyanide Compounds

Metal Compounds

Cadmium

Chromium

Nickel

Solvents

Pollution Prevention Measures for Metal Finishing and Electroplating

Metal Finishing Emissions

Non-Polluting Technique for Metal Surface Finishing Pretreatment

Cyanide in Metal Finishing: Its Management

Chromium Emissions

Viable Substitutes for Hexavalent Chromium

Methylene Chloride Exposure

Source Reduction

Source Reduction and Reuse

Prevention of Industrial Pollution at Source

Source Reduction and Reuse Advantages

Saving on Natural Resources

Reduction in Waste Toxicity

General Cost Reduction

Waste Reduction Procedures

Waste Management

Waste Curtailment Procedures for Metal Plating Operations

An Insight into US Regulations

Water Regulations - The Clean Water Act

a. Electroplating Categorical Standards (40 CFR 413)

b. Metal Finishing Categorical Standards (40 CFR 433)

c. General Pretreatment Regulations (40 CFR 403)

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

Air Regulations: The Clean Air Act (CAA)

Air Pollution Permits

Clean Air Act Amendments, 1990

State Regulations Related to CAA

Toxic Chemical Reporting (EPCRA)

EPCRA Section 311

EPCRA Section 312

EPCRA Section 313

The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

European Regulatory Overview

A Glance at Regulations

EPA's New Chromium Air Emissions Rule

OSHA Adopts Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals

REACH Expands Coverage to Cobalt and Chromium

US EPA Issues New CDR Rule

EPA's GHG Permitting Requirements: Focus on Large Emitters

EPA Exempts Two Cleaning Agents from VOC Status





9. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Atotech Unveils Nichem® HP 1151

Chemetall Launches Gardoclean® S 5411

Chemetall Introduces pH-Neutral Pickling Technologies

FTI Launches Tetra® Gun Carbon Cleaner Solution

Quaker Chemical Launches QUAKERCLEAN® 680 VDA Cleaner

Chemetall Introduces Britemor® 921 (W)

PPG Launches ULTRAX® Metal Conditioner 257

Dow Launches Resin Technologies for Low and Ultra-Low VOC Coatings





10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Dow Chemical and DuPont Complete Merger to Form DowDuPont

Bulk Chemicals and Techevon Ink Sales Agreement

PQ Corporation Takes Over Sovitec Mondial

Quaker Chemical to Merge Business Operations with Houghton International

Chemetall Announces Expansion of Aluminum Competence Center in Germany

BASF Takes Over Chemetall from Albemarle

Total Divests Atotech

Platform Specialty Products Acquires Alent

DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations

Chemetall Takes Over Chemal's Aluminum Finishing Business

Chemetall Completes Acquisition of All Shares in its JV

Albemarle Acquires Rockwood Holdings

Brenntag to Distribute Vantage Specialty Cleaning Products in Ireland

DuBois Chemicals Takes Over Heatbath Corporation





11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Chemical Company (USA)

Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Chemetall (Germany)

Coral Chemical Company (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Elementis plc (UK)

Houghton International, Inc. (USA)

McGean-Rohco, Inc. (USA)

NOF Metal Coatings North America (USA)

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (USA)

MacDermid Performance Solutions (USA)

PPG Industries (USA)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)





12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market by Product Segment

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Conversion Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Conversion Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Conversion Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Proprietary Additives & Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Proprietary Additives & Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Proprietary Additives & Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Worldwide Metal Finishing Chemicals Market by End Use Segment

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Electronics & Electrical Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Electronics & Electrical Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing chemicals in Electronics & Electrical Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Aerospace Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Aerospace Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Aerospace Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Industrial Machinery Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Industrial Machinery Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Industrial Machinery Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Plating Chemicals: The Largest Product Category

Automotive: The Largest End-Use Segment

Protective Coatings Market: Favorably Positioned for Growth

Powder Coatings to Witness Growth

Metallic Finishes Gain Prominence

Environmental Regulations: More Stringent Than Ever

Water Regulations

Air Regulations

EPA Releases Preliminary Effluent Guideline Program

Challenges to the Chromium Electroplating Air Emissions Rule in the US

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: Ripe for M&A Activity

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



Market Analysis

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



Market Analysis

Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



Market Analysis

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of European Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Environmental Issues

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: German Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: German 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Elementis plc - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: UK 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Rapid Rise in Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for Metal Finishing Chemicals

Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market

Cyanide-Gold Plating Ban Lifted in China

Electroplating Firms Focusing on Pollution Prevention Activities

Discovery of a New Chemical Compound, After Disregarded for Years

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Chinese Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Chinese Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Metal Coating and Finishing Market in Australia - An Insight

B.Market Analytics

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Market Analysis

Table 128: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 134: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Latin American Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Proprietary Additives & Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Latin American Historic Review for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Metal Finishing Chemicals by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 117) The United States (48) Japan (7) Europe (55) - France (4) - Germany (21) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (3) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336740/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

