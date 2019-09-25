Global Metal Finishing Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Finishing Equipment Market Research Report: By Type, Regional Insight - Global Industry Size, Share Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal finishing equipment market is expected to advance at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period and reach $17,617.0 million by 2024.



Owing to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in emerging countries, the purchasing power of individuals has improved. This is resulting in an increase in the demand for personal vehicles as well as affordability of air travel, thereby driving the requirement for metal finishing equipment in the automotive and aerospace industries, respectively.



Due to the environment-friendliness of the metal finishing process reducing operational costs due to recent advancements in metal finishing technologies, the metal finishing equipment market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Few of these technologies are hot-dip galvanization and laser cladding technique, which provide metal components with resistance against wear and tear, corrosion, and tarnish. The deployment of these technologies in the growing manufacturing sectors in several developing countries, such as India and China, is projected to add to the growth of the market.



The metal finishing equipment market, based on type, is categorized into hybrid, inorganic, and organic metal finishing. As the inorganic metal finishing equipment is widely used in aerospace and automotive component finishing, this category accounted for the largest market share. To protect the critical aerospace components from damage, aerospace plating is done. Further, to protect vehicles from wear and tear associated with weather conditions and daily use, automotive manufacturers use the metal finishing process.



The subdivisions of the inorganic metal finishing equipment market are cladding, galvanization, electroless plating, vibratory/mass, electroplating, anodizing, conversion coating, electropolishing, and others. During the historical period, the largest market share was registered by the electroplating subdivision. Protection against premature failure of critical components and corrosion in the aerospace, electronics, and automotive industries and during metal fabrication is provided by electroplating. Therefore, the demand for electroplating equipment in various industries is set to experience growth in the forecast period owing to their need to keep up with the increasing demand for electroplating.



In 2018, more than 55.0% market share was held by APAC by generating the largest demand for metal finishing equipment. This can be attributed to the presence of large-scale manufacturing facilities in many regional countries. The advanced consumer electronics industry in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, and Japan and the expanding automotive industry in Japan, China, and India have been the major influencers in the metal finishing equipment market growth. This is supported by the fact that China, Japan, and India held the 1st, 3rd, and 4th positions in motor vehicle production, respectively, in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Inorganic metal finishing

4.1.1.1.1 Galvanization

4.1.1.1.2 Vibratory/mass

4.1.1.1.3 Anodizing

4.1.1.1.4 Electroplating

4.1.1.1.5 Electropolishing

4.1.1.1.6 Conversion coating

4.1.1.1.7 Electroless plating

4.1.1.1.8 Cladding

4.1.1.1.9 Others

4.1.1.2 Organic metal finishing

4.1.1.3 Hybrid metal finishing

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Technological advancements in metal finishing processes

4.3.1.2 Growing shift toward electroless nickel plating

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing automotive industry

4.3.2.2 Increasing demand in aerospace industry owing to critical nature of components

4.3.2.3 Expanding middle-class population in emerging countries

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Growing environmental concerns

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Industrialization in developing countries

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Inorganic Metal Finishing Equipment, by Type

5.2 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Plating Equipment Ltd.

GARBOLI

Mass Finishing Incorporated

Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH

Jason Industries Inc.

ClassOne Technology Inc.

Dey Brothers & Company

Techno-Commerz - Hau-Klenner GmbH

OTEC Prazisionsfinish GmbH

Nordson Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwij58



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

