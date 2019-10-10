Global Metal Foam Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Foam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.Anti-intrusion Bars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.4 Million by the year 2025, Anti-intrusion Bars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$941.1 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$753.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anti-intrusion Bars will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Admatis Ltd. ; Alantum Corporation; American Elements; Canada New Energy Materials Corporation; Cymat Technologies Ltd.; ERG Aerospace Corp.; Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd.; Shanghai Zhonghui foam Aluminum Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Expanding Uses of Metal Foam in Various End-Use Sectors Drives

Market Growth

Superior Properties of Metal Foam Augur Well for the Market

Energy Absorbers Leads the Global Metal Foam Market

Global Metal Foam Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Application for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lightweighting Capability Drives Demand for Metal Foam in

Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

With Lightweighting Emerging as the Topmost Priority for

Automakers, Demand for Metal Foam in Automotive Industry

Positioned for Growth

Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting

Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight

Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,

2018, and 2025

Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry

towards Lightweight Materials including Metal Foam: Emission

Reduction Targets of Select Countries for 2020 and 2025

Shift towards Lightweight Components in Aerospace Industry

Augurs Well for Metal Foam Market

Composite Metal Foam: A Breakthrough Material for Aerospace

Industry

Aluminum Foam: Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials in

Automotive and Aerospace Sectors to Fuel Growth

Aluminum Foam Sandwich Structures: Playing a Role in

Lightweighting in Defense and Transport Sectors

Cast Steel Foam Ensures Lightweight Strength

Composite Metal Foams: Unique Properties Present Opportunities

to Expand Application Base

Metals Foams for Use in Biomedical Applications

Potential Applications of Metal Foam in Soft Robotics and

Aeronautics

Metal Foams: Ideal for Absorbing Sound in High Temperature,

High Pressure Environments

Innovations & Advancements

Active R&D Efforts Drive Advancements in Metal Foams Marketplace

Researcher Develops Advanced Composite Metal Foam (CMF)

Material for Military Applications

Nanocoating Application Transforms Metal Foam into Explosion-

Proof & Hard Material

German SME Develops Technique to Competitively Produce Metal Foam

University of Bath Researcher Develops New Nanoporous Metal

Foam for Water Treatment

Study Finds Composite Metal Foam to Effective in Insulating

Against High Heat Compared to Conventional Metals

Researchers Develop Wood-Metal Hybrid for Use in Lightweight

Constructions

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Foam - An Introduction

Types of Metal Foam

Applications of Metal Foam

Production Methods of Metal Foam

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

