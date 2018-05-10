Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market, 2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea Group & Yaskawa Electric

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal forming and press tending robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is improvement in robotic system integration services. Several key vendors are increasingly offering software solutions to improve the commissioning and programming of industrial robots and the efficiency of press tending robots. For instance, vendors inducing Yaskawa offers Advanced PP Customization SDK and ABB offers StampWare, StampSynchro, and StampMaster.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages over automated equipment. Over the years there has been an increase in the adoption of metal forming and press tending robots due to their ability to work under demanding conditions and give relatively better results than automated equipment used for metal forming and press tending applications.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. Metal forming and press tending robots involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, which makes their prices considerably high, thus requiring large initial one-time payment.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Forming
- Press tending
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Metal industry
- Automotive industry
- Aerospace and defense industries
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Improvement in robotic system integration services
- Advances in vision systems
- Adoption of innovative business models
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2xsgn2/global_metal?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metal-forming-and-press-tending-robots-market-2022---key-vendors-are-abb-fanuc-kawasaki-heavy-industries-midea-group--yaskawa-electric-300646395.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article