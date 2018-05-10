Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market, 2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea Group & Yaskawa Electric

The global metal forming and press tending robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is improvement in robotic system integration services. Several key vendors are increasingly offering software solutions to improve the commissioning and programming of industrial robots and the efficiency of press tending robots. For instance, vendors inducing Yaskawa offers Advanced PP Customization SDK and ABB offers StampWare, StampSynchro, and StampMaster.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages over automated equipment. Over the years there has been an increase in the adoption of metal forming and press tending robots due to their ability to work under demanding conditions and give relatively better results than automated equipment used for metal forming and press tending applications.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. Metal forming and press tending robots involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, which makes their prices considerably high, thus requiring large initial one-time payment.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group

Yaskawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Forming

Press tending

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

Software

Services

Hardware

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Metal industry

Automotive industry

Aerospace and defense industries

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Improvement in robotic system integration services

Advances in vision systems

Adoption of innovative business models

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



