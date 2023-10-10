Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Markets,2022 & 2023-2027 - 3D Printing Integration Creates New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal forming machine tools market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 5,250.5 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77%.

One of the key drivers identified for this growth is the government initiatives aimed at promoting the machine tools industry. Government support and incentives can play a significant role in fostering the expansion of the metal forming machine tools market.

Several other factors are contributing to the market's growth, including the widespread adoption of large-scale industrial automation across the globe, a rising demand for machine tools equipped with CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology, and increasing demand from various end-user industries. These trends reflect a broader movement towards advanced and automated manufacturing processes.

Additionally, the integration of 3D printing technology into metal-forming machine tools and ongoing technological advancements in this sector are expected to generate substantial demand for these machines.

The comprehensive report on the metal forming machine tools market provides a detailed analysis of market size, forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes an assessment of key vendors in the market, helping companies to understand the competitive landscape and identify growth opportunities.

Overall, the metal forming machine tools market appears poised for significant expansion, driven by a combination of factors including government support, industrial automation, and technological advancements.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.
  • Accurpress Product Sales
  • AMADA Co. Ltd.
  • Andritz AG
  • Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.
  • CINCINNATI Inc.
  • DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
  • ECKOLD AG
  • FAGOR ARRASATE S.COOP.
  • Haas Automation Inc.
  • Hyundai Wia Corp.
  • JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Lodesani and Carreri Srl
  • Mitsubishi Corp.
  • MONDRAGON Corp.
  • Nidec Corp.
  • Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global metal forming machine tools market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Computerized numerical control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd1by5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

