Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles for Ametek Specialty Products, ZimVie, Johnson Matthey, Bioretec, QuesTek Innovations & More

Dublin, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal implants and medical alloys market size was estimated to be USD 15.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 49.28 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as orthopedic, dental, degenerative joint disorders, rising geriatric population, surge in technological advancement in metal implants, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing initiatives by leading market players, rising regulatory approvals for the metallic implants by regulatory authorities, surge in launch of advanced metal & alloy medical implants, and growing partnerships & collaborations within market players are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



Surge in launch of advanced metal & alloy medical implants is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Metal and alloy implants are employed to substitute damaged biological structures caused by issues such as cartilage problems, trauma, or bone disorders. Consequently, the growing demand for medical implants due to various health conditions is projected to lead to an expansion in the production of metal and alloy implants.

By type, titanium was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global metal implants and medical alloys market in 2023 owing to the benefits of titanium over other materials, such as its high strength, stiffness, stronger capacity to withstand strain, superior corrosion resistant qualities, non-magnetic, non-allergic, & attaches to the bone without the need for any extra coating and increasing regulatory approvals.



By application, dental was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global metal implants and medical alloys market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of dental problems, growing aging population, rising launch of new products.



By end-user, hospitals & clinics was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global metal implants and medical alloys market in 2023 owing to the rising need for tertiary care across every sector, growing research & development activities by hospitals in order to increase the effectiveness of treatments & more effectively serve patient needs, & they concentrate their limited resources on well-designed referral networks, and increasing regulatory approvals.

North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing product launches by market players, increasing research & development activities, and rising approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in March 2023, Bioretec Ltd, a leader in bioresorbable technology and the sole healthcare company providing bioresorbable metallic implants in the United States, the largest orthopedic implant market, has disclosed that it has obtained market authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its innovative RemeOsTM trauma screw.

This screw is intended for use in the healing process of fractures that were aligned with the clinical trial. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of dental disorders, increasing technological advancement in metal implants, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in launch of novel implant products. For instance, in June 2022, OsssDsign has introduced OssDsign Cranial PSI in the Japanese market. This product is a personalized cranial implant crafted from 3D-printed medical-grade titanium and coated with a regenerative calcium phosphate composition.



Segmentation: Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market

By Type

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Cobalt Chrome

Others

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Stent

Orthopedic

Craniofacial

Other

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Others

Companies Profiled

Abbott

ATI Specialty Alloys & Components

Royal DSM

Bioplate Inc

Total Joint Orthopedics Inc.

Ametek Specialty Products

ZimVie Inc.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Bioretec Ltd

QuesTek Innovations

Carpenter Technology

OSSIO Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

G & S Titanium

Karl Leibinger Medizintechnik

