Global Metal Matrix Composite Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Jul 15, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Matrix Composite - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Metal Matrix Composite market accounted for $441.58 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $894.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for lightweight & strong MMC from the ground transportation end-use industry, growing demand for weight reduction from automotive industry and higher specific strength and modulus over metals. However, complicated manufacturing process is restraining the market growth.
Metal matrix composites (MMC) are composite materials consisting of a metal and a secondary ingredient which may be a different metal or non-metallic material such as ceramic or organic compound. The key characteristics associated with metal matrix composites is provision of superior mechanical and physical properties such as tensile strength, resistance to fire and moisture and can be used over a wide temperature range.
Based on product type, Refractory matrix materials are expected to witness the substantial growth in terms of demand over the next seven years owing to multi-utility in several application segments including tools, nuclear reaction control rods, catalysts in chemical reactions, solar panels, and spacecraft exteriors.
By Geography, North America is projected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of established MMC manufactures and increased consumption of MMC in the aerospace and transportation industries in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Production Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Powder Metallurgy
5.2.1 Extrusion/Rolling
5.2.2 Hot Pressing
5.2.3 Vacuum Pressing
5.2.4 Ball Mill Mixing
5.3 Liquid Metal Infiltration
5.3.1 Squeeze Casting Infiltration Method
5.3.2 Gas Pressure Infiltration
5.3.3 Other Liquid Metal Infiltrations
5.4 Depositions Techniques
5.4.1 Spray Foaming
5.4.2 Chemical VAPOur Deposition
5.4.3 Electroplating
5.5 Casting
5.5.1 Compo-Casting
5.5.2 Stir Casting
5.5.3 Low-Pressure Casting
5.5.4 Gravity Casting
6 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Refractory Metal Matrix Composite
6.3 Magnesium Metal Matrix Composite
6.4 Aluminum Metal Matrix Composite
6.5 Nickel Metal Matrix Composite
6.6 Super Alloy MMC
6.7 Copper MMC
6.8 Other Product Types
6.8.1 Titanium MMC
6.8.2 Beryllium MMC
6.8.3 Cobalt-nickel
6.8.4 Iron MMC
6.8.5 cobalt
7 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Reinforcement Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Discontinuous Reinforcement
7.2.1 Short Fibers
7.2.2 Whiskers
7.3 Particle
7.4 Continuous Reinforcement
8 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace
8.3 Ground Transportation
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Electronics and Thermal Management
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Marine
8.7.2 Defense
8.7.3 Nuclear
8.7.4 Industrial Equipment
9 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
11.2 ADMA Products, Inc.
11.3 3M
11.4 Ceradyne, Inc.
11.5 Sandvik AB
11.6 Plansee SE
11.7 Metal Matrix Cast Composites LLC
11.8 GKN PLC
11.9 Materion Corporation
11.10 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
11.11 CPS Technologies Corporation
11.12 3A Composites
11.13 Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH
11.14 TISICS Ltd.
11.15 Thermal Transfer Composites LLC
11.16 Ferrotec Corporation
