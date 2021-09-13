Global Metal Matrix Composites Market Report 2021-2027: Growth Opportunities for the Future of Metals in the Electronics Sector
Sep 13, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Matrix Composites - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Metal Matrix Composites Market to Reach $620.4 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Matrix Composites estimated at US$458.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$620.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Aluminum Matrix Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$271.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Refractory Metal Matrix Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Metal Matrix Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Other Materials Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$71.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Composites - A Prelude
- Metal Matrix Composites - A Review
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth in Industrial Sector
- Market Outlook
- Competitive Landscape - A Brief Overview
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)
- 3A Composites
- 3M Company
- ADMA Products, Inc.
- AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
- Ceradyne, Inc.
- CPS Technologies Corporation
- Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH
- DWA Aluminum Composites USA, Inc.
- GKN plc
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Materion Corp.
- Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Inc.
- SANTIER, Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Thermal Transfer Composites LLC
- TISICS Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Matrix Composites - the Future of Metals
- Ground Transportation Industry - The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Automotive Industry - A Major End-Use Market for Metal Matrix Composite
- Aluminum Metal Matrix - The Most Preferred in Automotive Industry
- Nanotechnology Technique Used for Advanced Engineering Materials
- Increase in Automotive Production Augurs Well for the Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Railways - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
- Electronics Sector Offers Robust Growth Opportunities for MMCs
- Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications
- Opportunity Indicators
- Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Drives Demand for Metal Matrix Composites
- Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities
- Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects for Metal Matrix Composites
- Developments and Innovations Underway
- A Look into Other Defense Related Applications for MMCs
- Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Adoption of MMCs in Production of Military/Defense Related Products
- Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention - To Boost Market Prospects
- Opportunity Indicators
- Expanding Applications to Drive Future Growth
- Metal Composite Materials Find Increased Usage in Buildings
- Sports and Biomedical Sectors
- Power Transmission Segment Offers Plenty of Opportunities
- MMC Issues & Challenges
- The Way Forward
- Hybrid MMCs for Better Mechanical Properties
- Nano Particles-Reinforced MMCs - A Most Recent Advancement
- Potential Applications of Nano Particles-reinforced MMCs
- New Stir-Casting Method for Economically Viable Production of MMCs in Large Quantities
- Ceramic-Matrix-Composites Gain Popularity for Aircraft Engines but Issues Persist
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gx2g9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article