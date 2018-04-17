Global Metal Nanoparticles Market 2018-2022 by Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Catalyst and Personal Care & Cosmetics

The metal nanoparticles market will grow from USD 12.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 25.26 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 15.4%.



Increase in application areas of metal nanoparticles, rise in demand for gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, and supportive government initiatives & funding are boosting the growth of the metal nanoparticles market.



The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is projected to hold the largest share and dominate the market from 2017 to 2022. The growth in adoption of metal nanoparticles in electrical & electronics industry plays a key role in changing the market; this segment is projected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.



The segmentation for this report is based on metal, end-use industry, synthesis process, and region. The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the metal nanoparticles market during the forecast period. There are various metal nanoparticles used in image-guided in-vivo therapies as well as in in-vitro techniques in order to detect changes in organs and tissues, and to diagnose chronic diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's. The pharmaceutical & healthcare industry requires these metal nanoparticles for target specificity in the diagnosis of diseases.



Metal nanoparticles are used in pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics, and other industries (water treatment, textile, aerospace, paints, and glass). The global market, in terms of end-use industry, was dominated by the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry in 2016. The rise in demand for innovative drugs and target-specific diagnosis & therapeutics is leading to the introduction of new & advanced materials, thereby giving rise to an increased demand for metal nanoparticles.



The silver nanoparticles segment dominated the market in 2016, in terms of volume, as a result of their antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms, and wide application areas in electrical & electronics and healthcare industries. The gold nanoparticles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this is attributable to their unique optical properties, rich surface chemistry, and biocompatibility.



North America dominated the market for metal nanoparticles in 2016, in terms of value. The US contributes a major share in the North American market. Continued investments in support of the National Nanotechnology Initiative and growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, make this market attractive for industry participants.



In 2017, Asia Pacific is estimated as the largest consumer of metal nanoparticles, with China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia being the major markets. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for metal nanoparticles from 2017 to 2022. The low manufacturing cost, supported by government incentives, has encouraged electronic-producing companies in different regions to establish their plants in the countries of Asia Pacific. This, in turn, creates growth prospects for metal nanoparticles in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Metal Nanoparticles Market

4.2 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By Metal

4.3 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 North America: Metal Nanoparticles Market, By Country And End-Use Industry

4.5 Metal Nanoparticles Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Popularity Of Gold Nanoparticles In The Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Application Areas Of Nanoparticles

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Initiatives And Funding

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Highly Complex And Expensive Manufacturing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Biological Approach To Reduce Costs And Improve The Quality Of Nanoparticles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Growing Electronics Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Price Of Metals

5.2.4.2 Growing Concerns About The Toxicity Of Nanoparticles



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp

6.3.3 Trends In The Pharmaceutical Industry, By Country

6.3.4 Trends In The Electronics Industry, By Country

6.3.5 Global Metal Production Trends



7 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By Metal

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platinum

7.3 Gold

7.4 Silver

7.5 Iron

7.6 Titanium

7.7 Copper

7.8 Nickel

7.9 Others



8 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.4 Catalyst

8.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.6 Others



9 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By Synthesis Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical Methods

9.3 Physical Method

9.4 Bio-Based Methods



10 Metal Nanoparticles Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

12.1 American Elements

12.2 Nanoshel Llc

12.3 Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

12.4 Eprui Nanoparticles & Microspheres

12.5 Us Research Nanomaterials

12.6 Tanaka Holdings

12.7 Meliorum Technologies

12.8 Nanocomposix

12.9 Bbi Group

12.10 Nanocs

12.11 Strem Chemicals

12.12 Other Players

12.12.1 Cline Scientific

12.12.2 Nano Labs

12.12.3 Cytodiagnostics

12.12.4 Nanopartz

12.12.5 Sigma-Aldrich

12.12.6 Hongwu International Group

12.12.7 Innova Biosciences

12.12.8 Blacktrace Holdings

12.12.9 Quantumsphere

12.12.10 Seashell Technology

12.12.11 Particular Gmbh

12.12.12 Plasmachem Gmbh

12.12.13 Skyspring Nanomaterials



