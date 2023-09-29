Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOFs) Industry Report 2023: Start-ups are Bringing MOF Products to the Market, and Production Volumes have Increased in the Past Two Years - Forecasts to 2033

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are self-assembled combinations of metals and inorganic ligands that result in a relatively young class of highly ordered, porous materials. MOFs with the ability to [selectively] adsorb molecules into their pores/ on their internal surfaces.

Due to their high surface area (>7000 m2/g), extremely high porosity and favourable thermal properties, MOFs are being investigated in gas storage and separation, purification, carbon capture, utilization and storage, electrochemical energy storage and sensing. Commercial activity has grown greatly in recent years. Baker Hughes has recently purchased Mosaic Materials, which makes carbon dioxide-capturing materials based on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis and are a leading technology candidate for carbon capture.

MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:

Air and water filtration.

Carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Gas storage and delivery, and natural gas storage and purification.

Improved chemical separations.

Batteries and supercapacitors.

Food packaging.

Anti-bacterials.

Drug delivery.

Fuel production.

Solvent or heavy metal recovery.

Adsorbents for organic pollutants.

Water harvesting.

Heat exchangers.

Pharmaceuticals

A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.

Report contents include:

Technical analysis of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Market supply chain map.

MOF industry developments 2021-2023.

Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Markets covered include Coatings, Carbon Capture, Gas Capture, Separation and Storage, Biomedicine (Drug delivery, antibacterials, biosensors and bioimaging), Sensors, Air and Water Filtration, Water Harvesting, Batteries and Supercapacitors, Heat Exchangers and Air Conditioning.

Estimated global market revenues to 2033, by market.

Profiles of 26 companies including products and targeted markets.

Companies profiled include

Promethean Particles

MOF Technologies

Atomis

Water Harvesting, Inc

NuMat Technologies

novoMOF AG

MOFWORX

Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Properties

1.2 Materials

1.3 Synthesis

1.3.1 Solvothermal Method

1.3.2 Electrochemical Method

1.3.3 Microwave-Assisted Method

1.3.4 Solvothermal Method

1.3.5 Diffusion Method

1.3.6 Mechanochemical Method

1.3.7 Sonochemical Method

1.3.8 Room Temperature Method

1.4 Markets and applications

1.5 Industry developments 2021-2023

2 MARKETS FOR METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS (MOF)

2.1 Market supply chain

2.2 Separation and Storage

2.2.1 Applications

2.2.1.1 Hydrogen capture and storage

2.2.1.2 Carbon capture and storage

2.3 Coatings

2.3.1 Properties

2.3.2 Applications

2.4 Biomedicine

2.4.1 Drug delivery

2.4.2 Antibacterials

2.4.3 Biosensors and bioimaging

2.5 Sensors

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Air and water filtration

2.6.1 Properties

2.6.2 Applications

2.7 Water harvesting

2.8 Batteries and supercapacitors

2.9 Heat exchangers

2.10 HVAC

3 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES 2018-2033

4 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS (MOF) PATENTS

4.1 Global MOF patent applications

4.2 Patenting by sector

4.3 Patenting by regional authority

5 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS (MOF) PRODUCER PROFILES (26 company profiles)

6 EX-PRODUCERS

7 DISTRIBUTORS

8 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACSYNAM

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.

Atomis, Inc.

BASF SE

Carbon Infinity Limited

Framergy, Inc.

Green Science Alliance

Immaterial Ltd

Matrix Sensors, Inc.

MOF Technologies Ltd.

Montana Technologies

Mosaic Materials, Inc(Baker Hughes)

MOFApps AS

MOFWORX

Nanoseen

novoMOF AG

NuMat Technologies, Inc.

Orchestra Scientific S.L.

ProfMOF AS

Promethean Particles Ltd.

SiKEMIA

Svante, Inc.

SyncMOF Co., Ltd.

Transaera, Inc.

UniSieve Ltd.

Water Harvesting ,Inc.

Inmondo Tech

MOFgen Ltd.

RiMO Therapeutics

ZoraMat Solutions

STREM Chemicals Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich/Merck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwqb8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets