Global Metal Packaging Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Packaging in terms of Value Sales (US$) of Rigid Metal Packaging by the following Material and Product Types: Material Types -Aluminum, Tinplate, and Steel; Product Types - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers, and Others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/97880



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc.

- ArcelorMittal S.A.

- Ardagh Group S.A.

- Ball Corporation

- Â BWAY Corporation

- Â Can-Pack S. A.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/97880



METAL PACKAGING MCP-2764 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Packaging: Recyclable, Reusable, Versatile, and Portable Packaging Material

Major Trends in Metal Packaging Summarized

Lightweighting

New Materials and Shapes

HD Prints and Coatings

Modern Opening/Closing Systems

New End-User Segments

Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive Widespread Adoption

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Other Advantages of Metal Packaging Summarized

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth

Table 1: Global Metal Packaging Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Rest of World, Canada, USA, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Metal Packaging Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

Ball, Crown, Ardagh, and Silgan: Global Leaders in Metal Cans Manufacturing

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Metal Cans Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ardagh Group, Ball Corp., Can-Pack, Crown Holdings and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food and Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape

Table 3: Leading Players in the World Beverage Cans Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ardagh Group, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Vendors of Aluminum Cans Shape Aluminum Packaging Landscape

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Globalization and Intense Competition Drive M&A Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Metal Packaging Market (2015-2017)

Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability

Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence

Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can Stock Production



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Evolving Circular Economy and the Resulting Demand for 100% Recyclable and Reusable Metal Packaging: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Metal Packaging Supports Sustainability Efforts

Surge in Beverages Consumption Worldwide Boosts Demand for Metal Cans and Closures

Table 4: Global Metal Cans Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Metal Beverage Cans, Metal Food Cans, Metal Aerosol Cans, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Production of Beverage Cans (2005-2017E): Volume Production in Billions of Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Beverage Can Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Beverages Sales (in Billion Liters) for the Years 2014-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Metal Cans Consumption by Beverage Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), Energy Drinks, Still Drinks, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Beverage Consumption by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Beer & Cider; Bottled Water; CSDs; Dairy; Hot Drinks; Juice, Nectars and Still Drinks; Sports/Energy; Wine/Spirits, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Proliferation of Beverages by Type (2017E): Percentage Penetration (%) for Beer, Bottled Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), Instant Coffee, Liquid Milk, Powdered Juice, R&G Coffee, RTD Juice, RTD Tea, and Tea Bags (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Beer Packaging Spells Opportunities for Beverage Cans

Table 11: Metal Can Usage for Beer Packaging in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative Market for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: The Most Popular Metal Packaging Option for Beverages

Growing Popularity of Safe and Convenient Canned Food and Beverages Benefits Market Expansion

Canned Foods and Beverages: Primarily Driven by Convenience and Safety Attributes

Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages

Convenience Muscles Growth

Table 12: Global Food Metal Cans Market by Application (2015 & 2018P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Convenience Food, Meat/Seafood, Vegetables & Fruits, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans

Ease in Production, Storage, Distribution, and Retailing Catapults Aluminum Packaging to the Dominant Position

High Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sector

Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand Spurs Growth

Table 13: Global Aerosol Can Production (in Million Units): 2007-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market by Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for North America, Europe and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerosol Recycling

Strength, Protection, Preservation, and Durability Benefits Drive Healthy Demand for Steel Packaging

Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum

Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits

Steel Packaging Recycling in Europe

Table 16: Recycling Rates in Europe by Packaging Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Steel Packaging to Witness Strong Growth in the Middle East and APAC

Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well for Steel Packaging

Table 17: Global Demand for RRP by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tinplate: Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Material

Developing Countries & Food and Beverage Applications Boost Consumption

Table 18: Global Tinplate Packaging Consumption by End-use Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage Products, General Line Products, Aerosols, Closures and Non-Food Items (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Table 19: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 21: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. METAL PACKAGING INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel

Re-sealable Metal Cans

Advancements in 3-D Printing Drive Adoption in Steel and Metals Production

Recent Beverage Can Innovations of Crown

Reveal Inks

CrownSmart Brings Augmented Reality Technology to Cans

Global Vent

SuperEnd Beverage End Technology

360 End

Ardaghâ€™s Can Innovations in a Nutshell

Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations

TruVue Can

valPureÂ® V70

Nemo

Orbit

Biscuit Barrel

Butter Box

Shaped Food Can

Heineken Beer Tender

Aluminum Closure

Aluminum Bottle

PT51

DigiStripe

Dry Shampoo Can

Carolina Herrera

Push & Pull System

Duraline

Ringo Can

OptiCan

Innovations in Aerosol Packaging

Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols

Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans from Aptar

Transfer Cap from Alcan

Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball

Aluminum Foils & Aluminum Closures Innovations

SAVIN PREMIUM

EasyTin N/B Smooth Wall Cups

CONSTANTIA Perform

Other Novel Metal Packaging Innovations and Advancements

Advancements in Lacquers

Ultra-thin Packaging Steel

Metal Embossing

Eco-friendly Coating Material



5. KEY ISSUES & CHALLENGES

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging

Rising Need to Address Substitution with Plastics in Emerging Markets

Developing Practical Universal Designs of Closures Poses a Challenge

Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor

User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Packaging Formats

Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging



6. GLOBAL PACKAGING MARKET: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Steady Growth Projected for the Global Packaging Materials Market

Solutions that Deliver High Value and Functionality to Drive Future Growth

Global Packaging Industry: Key Statistics

Table 23: Global Packaging Market by Material Type (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Flexible Packaging, Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Packaging Market by Geographic Region (2018P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia Pacific (including Japan), Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumer Packaging Dominates Global Packaging Market

Food Sector: The Largest Consumer

Table 25: Global Packaging Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Beverages, Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Global Consumer Packaging Market by Material (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown for (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smaller Packaging: One of the Most Popular for Consumer Products

Usage of Color to Delineate Brand

Effective Shape of Packaging

Concise, Clear Communications

Global Industrial Packaging Market Driven by Diverse End-use Industries

Sustainable Industrial Packaging: Reuse, Reduce and Recycle

Downguaging

Optimizing Shape of Packaging

Noteworthy Packaging Developments in Recent Years

Plastic See-Through Cans

Interactive Screens

Compostable Plastic Packaging

Smart Bioplastic Packaging

Self-Heating Packaging

Novel Forms of Flexible Packaging

Film Lids (Fully Resealable)

Novel Food-to-Go Solutions

Clasperâ„¢ Bottle

Duma Pocket 100 ml

Glass Package from Owens-Illinois

VersaPouch

Eco-Friendly and Resealable Packaging by N2

StealthWrapâ„¢

NoW technology

CrownSecureâ„¢

Glass Packaging Loses Traction as Plastic and Metal Packaging Grow Steadily

Glass Packaging Market to Face Pricing Based Challenges

Light Weight Glass Containers to Gain Traction in Future

China: The Largest Packaging Materials Producer

Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Mantra

Globalization Force Companies to Adopt Uniform Packaging Strategies

Environmental Issues Regarding Disposal of Packaging Waste

Risk from Additives

Changes in Retailing

Polarization of the Industrial Structure

Top 20 Vendors of Packaging Solutions Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles

Orora/Amcor

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

International Paper

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

WestRock

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Coveris

DS Smith

Graphic Packaging

Packaging Corporation of America

RPC Group

Silgan Containers



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Anheuser-Busch Introduces Distinctive Foil-Top Cans

Ardagh Unveils Two-Stage Thermochromic Solution

Ball Introduces New Can Collection

Ball Unveils Ball Widget Can

Ardagh Group Unveils Nitro Slim Can

JBS Introduces Aerosol Cans



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ball Shutdown Three Beverage Packaging Plants

Anheuser-Busch Designs New Packaging for Bud Light Lager

La Colombe Partners with CROWN Beverage

NescafÃ© Azera Coffee Partners with Crown

Crown Inaugurates New Beverage Can Plant

Metal Container Corp. Expands Jacksonville Plant

Ball Enters into Partnership with Unilever

Schuler Collaborates with TMC

Ardagh Commercialize Nitro Can

Ball Partners with Skiwater

Tecnocap Takes Over Tubettificio Europeo

Ball to Close Production at Beverage Packaging Facilities

Envases Universales Inaugurates New Beverage Can Facility

Ardagh Invest in Rugby Facility

SCI to Take Over Mauser Group

Argus Cidery Selects Ardagh to Efficiently Reach Outlying Markets

CROWN Brazil Partners with Coca-Cola

Ball Partners with Norwegian Craft Brewer Lervig

Crown Increase Production Lines in France Plant

Sonoco to Establish Packaging Center

Ball to Divest Tin Facility to U.S.-based Can Company

Stone Canyon Industries Takes Over BWAY

Anheuser-Busch Opens Aluminum Bottle Line in Missouri

Ball Takes Over Rexam PLC

Ardagh Purchase Can Manufacturing Facilities from Ball and Rexam

Anheuser-Busch Expands Capacity at Arnold Plant



10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)

Metal Container Corp. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)

BWAY Corporation (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

EXAL Corporation (USA)

Greif Inc. (USA)

Hildering Packaging BV (The Netherlands)

Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)

Orora Limited (Australia)

Pacific Can China Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Silgan Containers LLC (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tata Steel Packaging (The Netherlands)

Tinplate Company of India (India)

Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)

TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)

The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)

The Massilly Group (France)

Stebler Packaging AG (Switzerland)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging Market by Material Type

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Aluminum Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Aluminum Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tinplate Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Tinplate Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Tinplate Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Steel Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Steel Packaging Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging Market By Product Type

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Cans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Metal Cans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Cans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Caps & Closures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Metal Caps & Closures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Caps & Closures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Containers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Metal Containers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Other Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Metal Packaging: The Dominant Packaging Material Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Table 51: Packaging Materials Market in the US by Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for Glass, Metal Cans, Paper, Plastic, and Other Materials (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Metal Cans Market in the US by Product Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Aerosol Cans, Beverage Cans, Food Cans, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

USFDA Declines Ban on Use of BPA in Food Containers, Bodes Well for Metal Cans

Backed by Distinctive Metal Packaging, Craft Brewers Register Steady Growth

Table 53: North American Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Cans, Draught Beer and Glass (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Metal Cans Market: A Relatively Mature Market

High Recyclability, Portability, and Lightweight Attributes Drive Demand for Aluminum Cans

Table 54: Recycled Content in Beverage Containers by Material - Breakdown of Rate of Content for Aluminum, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Consumer Beverage Container Recycling Rates for Aluminum, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovations in Food Can Packages to Augment Demand

Healthcare and Cosmetics Industries Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Aerosols

Steel Drums: The Preferred Bulk Packaging Material

Regulatory Environment: EPA Emission Standards for Metal Cans Coating Industry

Metal Cans: Competitive Landscape

Table 56: Leading Players in the US Beverage Can Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ball Corp., Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Leading Players in the US Food Cans Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ardagh Group, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings, Silgan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Leading Players in the North American Metal Food Packaging Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ardagh Group, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings, Silgan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: US Food Cans Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Fruits, Pet Food, Soup, Vegetables and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Leading Players in the US Steel Aerosol Cans Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ball Corp., BWAY, Crown Holdings, DS Container, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 61: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: The US Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: The US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Product Type

Table 64: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: The US Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: The US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Growing Food & Beverages Market Spurs Demand for Metal Packaging

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 67: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Canadian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 70: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Canadian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Higher Per Capita Consumption of Canned Food and Beverages Drive Demand in the Matured Market

Rising Popularity of Canned Coffee Spur Growth in Demand for Aluminum Cans

Table 73: Japanese Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Material Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Aluminum Cans, PET/Plastic Bottles, Steel Cans and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recycling

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 74: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Japanese Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 77: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Japanese Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Beer and Energy Drinks Consumption Boosts Market Demand in the Worldâ€™s Largest Market

Table 80: Can Filling in Europe by Beverage Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Units Filled for Beer and Soft Drinks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Beer Can Filling in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Units Filled in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Soft Drinks Can Filling in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Units Filled by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Beverage Can Manufacturing in Europe

Table 83: Leading Beverage Can Companies in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ardagh Group, Ball Corp., Can-Pack, Crown Holdings, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Per Capita Consumption of Cans in Western Europe, Eastern Europe and CIS Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: European Food Cans Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Fruits, Pet Food, Soups & Miscellaneous Foods, Vegetables, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Leading Players in the European Food Cans Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings, Silgan Holdings, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Packaging Gathers Momentum in Central Europe

Metal Packaging Recycling: A Gateway to Migrate towards Circular Economy

Rising Recycling Rates to Drive Demand for Steel Packaging

Table 87: Recycling Rates of Major Packaging Materials in Europe: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Top 5 Steel Packaging Recyclers in Europe by Recycling Rate: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aluminum Cans Register Growth in Numbers, Market Share

Cans for Carbonated Soft Drinks

Cans for Take-Home Beer and Lager

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 92: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: European Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 95: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: European 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Rise in Beverage Can Consumption Bodes Well for the Market

Table 98: Can Filling in France by Beverage Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Units Filled for Beer and Soft Drinks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Massilly Group - A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 99: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: French Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: French 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 102: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: French Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: French 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Demand for German Beer and Alcoholic Beverages Benefit Market Demand

Table 105: Can Filling in Germany by Beverage Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Units Filled for Beer and Soft Drinks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Trends Summarized

Aesthetics Rank High for Germans

BPA Woes Strike the German Tinplate Packaging Market

Tinplate Remains Most Recycled Packaging Material in Germany

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH - A Major Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 106: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: German Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: German 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 109: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: German 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods Spur Market Demand

Popularity of Single-Serve Canned Beverages Promotes Demand for Metal Cans

Table 112: Italian Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Can and Glass (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Italian Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Cans Score over Aluminum Cans Due to Lower Raw Material Costs

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 114: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Italian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 117: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Italian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Despite Competition from Other Materials, Metal Packaging Continues to Grow

Table 120: The UK Metal Cans Market by Product Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Aerosol Cans, Beverage Cans, Food Cans, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Suppliers Switch from Food Cans to Pouches to Offer Added Convenience to Consumers

Increasing Use across Diverse Product Range Sustain Growth Momentum for Aerosol Cans

Recycling: Imperative for the UK Aerosol Can Market

Innovations and Sustainability Quotient Boost Consumption

Growing Popularity of Light Metal Packaging in the F&B Industry Augurs Well for the Market

Table 121: UK Beverage Cans Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Can Shipments for Alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Low PRN Prices to Negatively Influence Aluminum Packaging Recycling in the UK

Increasing Competition Drives Packaging Innovation

Beverage Brands Embrace Innovative Packaging Solutions to Attract Consumers

Table 122: UK Carbonated Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cans and PET Bottles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Can Filling in the UK by Beverage Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Units Filled for Beer and Soft Drinks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumers Continue to Favor Large Multi-Pack Cans

Table 124: UK Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Market by Serve Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Single-Cans and Multi-Packs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 125: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: The UK Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 128: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: The UK Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Superior Attributes of Metal Packaging Benefits Market Demand

Table 131: Spanish Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Spanish Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 133: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Spanish Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 136: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Spanish Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth in Beer Consumption Drive Demand for Aluminum Cans

Canned Beer: The Road Ahead

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 139: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Russian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 142: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Russian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Heat Resistance and Durability Benefits Generate Consumer Interest in Metal Packaging

Packaging Market in Poland: Brimming with Potential

Key Statistical Findings:

Table 145: Portuguese Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can and Glass (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Portuguese Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Danish Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Danish Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Swedish Beer Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Swedish Soft Drinks Market by Packaging Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Can, Glass, and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Environment

EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (94/62)

Waste Management Regulations in Finland

Denmark Lifts Ban on Cans

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 151: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 154: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Market in the World

Table 157: Global Metal Packaging Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Rest of World, Canada, USA, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Containers & Packaging Market by Material Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asian Countries Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Beverage Packaging

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Glass, Liquid Packaging Paperboard, Metal Beverage Can, PET Bottles, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Fuels Growth in Demand for Beverage Cans

Table 160: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Metal Packaging Leverage Sustainability and Recyclability Factors to Sustain Market Growth

Orora Limited - A Major Australia- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 170: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Australian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 173: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Australian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 175: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Underpenetrated Nature of Canned Food and Beverages Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

China: A Booming Metal Cans Market

Economic and Demographic Factors Support Market Demand

Steel Continue to Dominate Metal Packaging in China ..

. While Aluminum and Tinplate Packaging Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Recycling: Imperative for the Tinplate Market

Aluminum and Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape

Table 176: Top 5 Aluminum Can Manufacturers in China - Ranked by Production Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Leading Players in the Chinese Beverage Cans Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ball Corp., CPMC, Crown Holdings, Pacific Can and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 178: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 179: Chinese Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 180: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type

Table 181: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 182: Chinese Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 183: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cans, Metal Caps & Closures, Metal Containers and Other Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Metal Packaging Market on a Strong Growth Trajectory

Lower Penetration Levels Offer Growth Potential for Tinplate Packaging

SWOT Analysis of the Indian Tinplate Packaging Market

Table 184: Indian Tinplate Packaging Market by End-use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Edible Oil, Processed Food, Paints and Pesticides, Crowns and Closures, Aerosol Cans, Battery and Lugs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Economic and Demographic Factors Strengthen Market Prospects

Metal Packaging Lose Market Share to Flexible Plastic Packaging

High Excise Duty Erodes Profit Margins of Manufacturers

Indian Packaging Industry: An Overview

Table 185: Indian Packaging Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Value for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 186: Indian Packaging Market by Material Type (2017E): Percentage Market Share of Value Sales for Flexible Plastics, Glass Bottles, Metal Cans, Paper Board Cartons, Rigid Plastics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Metal Packaging by Type of Material

Table 187: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 188: Indian Historic Review for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 189: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Metal Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aluminum Packaging, Tinplate Packaging, and Steel Packaging Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Packaging by Product Type



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/97880



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metal-packaging-industry-300668534.html