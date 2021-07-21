Global Metal Parts Additive Manufacturing (AM) Applications Market Analysis Report 2021: Post COVID-19, Metal Additive Technologies are Once Again Being Thrust to the Forefront of AM

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Parts Produced 2021: Additive Manufacturing (AM) Applications Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the analyst released the first ever structured market database and forecast specific to metal additive manufacturing activity at the application level. This market intelligence solution was designed to provide the critical insights to stakeholders to inform where metal additive technologies were beginning to take hold from a production standpoint, from the perspective of the applications rather than hardware or software products.

Then, in 2020, COVID struck and global manufacturing was thrown into a state of prolonged turmoil, the effects of which are still being felt today halfway through 2021. Now, the analyst presents the second edition of this landmark study, with important updates reflecting where additive manufacturing now stands today as the world begins to move into a new era of supply chain innovation - one where metal additive technologies are once again being thrust to the forefront.

This database and accompanying study tracks and reports on volumes of additive manufactured parts produced today across numerous key industries, including parts produced by various AM service providers as well as private OEMs and suppliers in each market, split among the currently identified and expected future leading use cases for various AM technologies.

Users of this product will have access to forecast projections and current-day estimates of the volumes and total market value of all metals based parts produced via AM in a given industry, within various print technologies, material types, and, most importantly, part functionality and type.

Those stakeholders with an interest in evaluating various key use cases for specific types of AM technology, AM materials, or broader end-user markets, will be able to utilize this database to help identify market strategies to guide product development and go-to-market in the ever growing world of additive.

Each segment area is tracked and forecast by individual supporting print technology, material type, and region.

New for 2021 Edition

Segmentation of bound metal technology production between metal binder jetting technologies and bound metal extrusion technologies, providing the complete market picture for these emerging processes

Latest market outlook and adoption changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic for metal additive production activity

New written analysis breaking down application categories into further specific part opportunities highlighting where value is being uncovered and capitalized on, guiding the focus of players wanting to develop solutions or businesses which speak to the parts which are being explored and produced today and into the future

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction and Methodology

1.1 About this Document

1.2 About the Accompanying Database

1.3 Review of Methodologies Employed

1.3.1 Description of the Underlying Data and Method

1.3.2 Method for Quantifying Production Volumes in a Given Industry

1.3.3 Method for Evaluating Market Value of Additively Manufactured Components

Chapter Two: Presentation of Metal AM Production Applications by Market

2.1 Overview of Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Activity in 2020 - Moving Beyond the COVID Market

2.2 Production Activity and Outlook by Metal Additive Manufacturing Process Family

2.3 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Aerospace

2.4 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Automotive

2.5 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Biomedical

2.6 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Dentistry

2.7 Leading Production Applications and Activity in General Industry & Tooling

2.8 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Oil & Gas and Energy

2.9 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Consumer Goods

2.10 Leading Production Applications and Activity in Other Developing Markets

Chapter Three: Discussion of Key Trends and Forecasts Affecting Future Outlook of Metal AM Production

3.1 The post-COVID Impacts and Outlook for Metal AM Production Activity

3.2 Continued Development of Hardware Systems in Powder Bed Fusion and Binder Jetting; Impacts on Production Activity and Utilization

3.3 Evaluating Metal Additive Technologies and Their Evolving Roles in Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxi21u

