Global Metal Recycling Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Recycling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Metal Recycling Market to Reach $579.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Recycling estimated at US$365.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$579.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$403.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Metal Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ArcelorMittal SA
  • Aurubis AG
  • Baosteel Group Corporation
  • Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
  • Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • European Metal Recycling Ltd.
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Remondis AG & Co. KG
  • Sims Metal Management Ltd.
  • Tata Steel Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Metal Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlivbc

