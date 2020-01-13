Global Metal Recycling Industry
Jan 13, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Metal Recycling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$228.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$392 Billion by the year 2025, Ferrous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ferrous will reach a market size of US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ArcelorMittal SA; Aurubis AG; Baosteel Group Corporation; Commercial Metals Company (CMC); Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.; European Metal Recycling Ltd.; Nucor Corporation; Remondis AG & Co. KG; Sims Metal Management Ltd.; Tata Steel Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metal Recycling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Metal Recycling Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ferrous (Metal Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ferrous (Metal Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ferrous (Metal Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Building & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metal Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Metal Recycling Market in the United States by Metal
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Metal Recycling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Metal Recycling Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Metal Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Metal Recycling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Metal Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Metal Recycling Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metal Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Metal Recycling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Metal Recycling Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Metal Recycling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Metal Recycling Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Metal Recycling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Metal Recycling Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Metal Recycling Market in France by Metal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Metal Recycling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by Metal
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Metal Recycling Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Metal Recycling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Metal Recycling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Metal Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Metal Recycling Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Metal Recycling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Metal Recycling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Metal Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Metal Recycling Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Metal Recycling Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Metal Recycling Market in Russia by Metal Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Metal Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Metal Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific by Metal
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Metal Recycling Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Metal Recycling Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Metal Recycling Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Metal Recycling Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Metal Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Metal Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Metal Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Metal Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Recycling:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share
Analysis by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Metal Recycling Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Metal Recycling Market by Metal
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Metal Recycling in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Metal Recycling Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Metal Recycling Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Metal Recycling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Metal Recycling Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Metal Recycling Market in Brazil by Metal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Metal Recycling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Metal Recycling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Metal Recycling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Latin America by
Metal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Metal Recycling Historic Market by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Metal Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Metal Recycling Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Metal Recycling Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Metal Recycling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Metal Recycling Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metal Recycling in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Metal Recycling Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Metal Recycling Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Metal Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Metal Recycling Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metal Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Metal Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Metal Recycling Market in Africa by Metal Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARCELORMITTAL
AURUBIS AG
BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
DOWA HOLDINGS
EUROPEAN METAL RECYCLING
NUCOR CORPORATION
REMONDIS AG & CO. KG
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT
TATA STEEL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article