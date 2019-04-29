Global Metal Stamping Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are American Axle & Manufacturing, American Industrial Co, CIE Automotive, Magna International, Nelson-Miller, & Thyssenkrupp
Apr 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Stamping Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The metal stamping market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.
The increasing demand for metal stamping from the APAC region will foster the market growth in the forthcoming years. Favorable government initiatives from the emerging economies including India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are creating lucrative opportunities for metal stamping products in the region. In addition, the growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, power, and consumer electronics industries will also drive the metal stamping market during the upcoming years.
Market Overview
Increasing demand from APAC
One of the growth drivers of the global metal stamping market is the increasing demand from APAC. Rapid industrialization in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea is increasing the demand for metal stamped products in APAC.
Availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes
One of the challenges in the growth of the global metal stamping market is the availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes. The rising preference for plastic materials across industries has led to a decline in the demand for metals, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus on renewable energy
- Emergence of 3D printing and additive fabrication
- Growing adoption of carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- American Industrial Company
- CIE Automotive
- Magna International Inc.
- Nelson-Miller
- Thyssenkrupp AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w04xjo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
