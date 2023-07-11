Global Metal Stamping Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $281.81 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Stamping Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal stamping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% to reach $281.81 billion in 2030 from $213.77 billion in 2023.

This report on global metal stamping market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global metal stamping market by segmenting the market based on material, press type, process, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the metal stamping market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments by Key Vendors in Emerging Economies

Next-Generation Metal Stamping is Catching the Attention

Challenges

Challenges In Supply Chain And Dried-up Demand

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Material

Steel

Aluminium

Copper

Others

by Press Type

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

by Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

by Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Defence

Telecommunications

Others

Companies Mentioned

Acro Metal Stamping

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

American Industrial Company

Arconic Corporation

Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.

Caparo Engineering India Limited

CIE Automotive

Clow Stamping Company Inc.

D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners)

Goshen Stamping LLC

Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering)

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

Klesk Metal Stamping Inc.

Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc.

