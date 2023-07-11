Global Metal Stamping Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $281.81 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

11 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Stamping Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal stamping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% to reach $281.81 billion in 2030 from $213.77 billion in 2023.
This report on global metal stamping market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global metal stamping market by segmenting the market based on material, press type, process, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the metal stamping market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Investments by Key Vendors in Emerging Economies
- Next-Generation Metal Stamping is Catching the Attention
Challenges
- Challenges In Supply Chain And Dried-up Demand
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Copper
- Others
by Press Type
- Mechanical Press
- Hydraulic Press
- Servo Press
by Process
- Blanking
- Embossing
- Bending
- Coining
- Deep Drawing
- Flanging
- Others
by Application
- Automotive
- Industrial Machinery
- Consumer Electronics
- Aerospace
- Electrical and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Defence
- Telecommunications
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Acro Metal Stamping
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- American Industrial Company
- Arconic Corporation
- Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.
- Caparo Engineering India Limited
- CIE Automotive
- Clow Stamping Company Inc.
- D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners)
- Goshen Stamping LLC
- Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering)
- Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping
- Klesk Metal Stamping Inc.
- Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc.
