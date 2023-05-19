Global Metal Stamping Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $281.5 Billion by 2030 at a 3.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Stamping Market Size, Trends, By Process, By Material, By Application, By Region: Growth Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Stamping Market was valued at USD 205.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 281.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



The increase in the consumer electronics industry is one of the key driving factors based on the application of metal frames in mobile phones, speakers, headphones, and gamepads & controllers. The increase in technological developments and innovations in the automotive industry increases the demand for metal stamping which acts as a major driving factor for the global metal stamping market. The metal stamping process is extensively used in the manufacturing of automobiles.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for metal stamping by various industries such as consumer electronics, electrical & electronics, telecommunication, engineering machinery, and aerospace influence the market growth.



Market Restraints



The high prices of raw materials are challenging the metal stamping market in the forecast period of 2023-2030. Also, the growth in the usage of other substitute processes in the production of heavy metals due to their flexibility & quality product and the emergence of alternatives such as plastic & composites are factors expected to restrain the global metal stamping market growth.



Regional Analysis



The global metal stamping market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the metal stamping market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the rising demand for mobile phones, cars, and consumer electronics, and especially high demand in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China. The rapid industrialization coupled with the development of infrastructure and growth in the defense industry is projected to have a positive impact on the demand for metal stamping in the Asia Pacific region.



Market Taxonomy

By Process

Blanking

Embossing

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Tanzania

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Metal Stamping Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Metal Stamping Market Outlook



5 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Process



6 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Material



7 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Application



8 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Region



9 North America Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Arconic

ACRO Building Systems.

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

LINDY MANUFACTURING CO

D&H Industries Inc.

Kenmode Inc.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.

Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc.

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

