Global Metal Stamping Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $281.5 Billion by 2030 at a 3.4% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 May, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Stamping Market Size, Trends, By Process, By Material, By Application, By Region: Growth Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Metal Stamping Market was valued at USD 205.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 281.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The increase in the consumer electronics industry is one of the key driving factors based on the application of metal frames in mobile phones, speakers, headphones, and gamepads & controllers. The increase in technological developments and innovations in the automotive industry increases the demand for metal stamping which acts as a major driving factor for the global metal stamping market. The metal stamping process is extensively used in the manufacturing of automobiles.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for metal stamping by various industries such as consumer electronics, electrical & electronics, telecommunication, engineering machinery, and aerospace influence the market growth.

Market Restraints

The high prices of raw materials are challenging the metal stamping market in the forecast period of 2023-2030. Also, the growth in the usage of other substitute processes in the production of heavy metals due to their flexibility & quality product and the emergence of alternatives such as plastic & composites are factors expected to restrain the global metal stamping market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global metal stamping market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the metal stamping market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the rising demand for mobile phones, cars, and consumer electronics, and especially high demand in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China. The rapid industrialization coupled with the development of infrastructure and growth in the defense industry is projected to have a positive impact on the demand for metal stamping in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Taxonomy
By Process

  • Blanking
  • Embossing

By Material

  • Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Copper
  • Others

By Application

  • Automotive
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Tanzania
  • Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Metal Stamping Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Metal Stamping Market Outlook

5 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Process

6 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Material

7 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Application

8 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Region

9 North America Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Metal Stamping Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Arconic
  • ACRO Building Systems.
  • Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company
  • LINDY MANUFACTURING CO
  • D&H Industries Inc.
  • Kenmode Inc.
  • Klesk Metal Stamping Co.
  • Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.
  • Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc.
  • Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maalg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pharmacy Retail Market Report 2023: Featuring CVS, Sanofi, Walgreens, Albertsons Companies, GlaxoSmithKline & More

Global Ginseng Extracts Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural and Herbal Remedies for Various Health Issues Boosts Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.