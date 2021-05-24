Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Outlook to 2025: Hybrid is Fastest Growing Resin Segment in Volume Terms

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metallic Powder Coatings Market by Process Type (Bonding, Blending, Extrusion),Pigment Type (Aluminum, Mica), Resin Type (Polyester, Hybrid, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metallic powder coatings market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025. The Increasing demand for metallic pigments from the architectural and automotive industries and large organized and unorganized aftermarkets for wheels are driving the metallic powder coatings market.

Bonding/bonded process type segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This process creates a more consistent application than dry blended/unbonded one and enables a much better performance once reclaimed. Good color effects are achieved by the 'bonding' process, and, in addition, the over-spray material has a composition that is not significantly different from that of the virgin material.

Architectural is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025. The consumption of metallic powder coatings in the architectural segment is growing because of its excellent durability and availability of a variety of finishes and colors. APAC dominates the market in this end-use segment, followed by Europe and North America. Metallic powder coatings for architectural applications include interior and exterior coatings such as facade panels, metal constructions, railings, and window and door frames. These coatings are primarily used in residential and commercial buildings and applied by paint professionals and do-it-yourself consumers. They are used to coat aluminum and steel, both for interior and exterior applications.

Hybrid is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Hybrid resins combine epoxy resin with polyester resin to form a powder with many of the same characteristics as epoxies. They are used primarily for indoor applications. Epoxy-polyester hybrid exhibits some of the best transfer efficiencies of all thermoset powder coatings. These hybrid powder coatings are especially useful in appliances, shelving, office furniture, fixtures, and general industrial applications. Hybrid formulations can be modified to meet the demand of both decorative and functional applications.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for metallic powder coatings during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to high economic growth, followed by heavy investment across various industries such as architectural, automotive, appliances, and furniture. Another economic growth factor is the increasing population in countries such as China and India. Various companies are shifting their production units to the region because of the low-cost of production and proximity to emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on metallic powder coatings offered by top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the market for metallic powder coatings across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Metallic Powder Coatings Market, by Process Type

7 Metallic Powder Coatings Market, by Pigment Type

8 Metallic Powder Coatings Market, by Resin Type

9 Metallic Powder Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

10 Metallic Powder Coatings Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

