Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 427

Companies: 41 - Players covered include Akrochem Corporation; Anhui Shafeng; Baerlocher GmbH; Dainichi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd; Dover Chemical Corporation; Evergreen Industries; FACI SPA; Hangzhou Oleochemicals; IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS; James M. Brown Ltd; Lumega Industries; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Marathwada Chemicals; Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog; Nimbasia; Norac Additives LLC; Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG; PMC Biogenix, Inc; PROMAX Industries ApS; Seoul Fine Chemical; Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd; Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd; Tianjin LangHu Chem Co. Ltd; Univar Solutions Inc; Valtris Specialty Chemicals; WSD Chemical limited and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate, Other Types); End-Use (Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

Metallic stearates, also termed metal soaps or fatty acid metal salts, are compounds of 18-carbon fatty acids that are produced by reacting natural acids, such as palmitic acid and stearic acid, with metal salts, such as metal chloride, metal sulfate, metal hydroxides, and metal oxides. Some of the most common metallic stearates manufactured are sodium stearates, zinc stearates, magnesium stearates, aluminum stearates, and calcium stearates. The fatty acids used for producing metallic stearates can be derived either from animals or vegetables. Some metallic stearates are soluble in water, while some others are not. The solubility feature of metallic stearates plays a vital role in ascertaining their functionality for different applications. The unique features of metallic stearates, such as separating, stabilizing, foam inhibition, gelling, water repellence, and lubrication properties, facilitate their use in a wide range of applications. Metallic stearates provide several benefits over other products, such as high versatility and the capability of sustaining high temperatures. In addition, since these stearates are inert, there are not capable of reacting to or contaminating the stock, such as pigments, plastics, and rubber. Metallic stearates are available in different forms, including granules, pastilles and prills, flakes, coarse powder, and fine powder. Specific metallic stearate forms are used for particular applications. For instance, fine powders offer greater benefits as compared to other forms for applications requiring the use of metallic stearates for their high lubricity as well as releasing agents.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metallic Stearates estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Zinc stearates represents the largest product type in the global metallic stearates market. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to their processing and stabilizing aiding characteristics in a wide array of thermoplastics applications in powder metallurgy, polyurethane, polyester, and rubber processing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $800.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $743.7 Million by 2026

The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$800.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$743.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Demand for metallic stearates from end-use industries, such as rubber and polymer, is likely to spur growth, especially in Asia-Pacific. Growing use of metallic stearates as mold releasing agents in the rubber industry will contribute in fueling the market growth. Further, the increased demand for polymers, such as PVC, in various end-use applications is also expected to boost the market. Rapid growth of the plastics industry, coupled with the rising demand for products with smoother surface textures is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Metallic stearates are also extensively used in the paper industry for personal hygiene and packaging products. The emerging trend of sanitization and personal hygiene practices is anticipated to further accelerate the demand for metallic stearates.

In the past few decades, metallic stearates have evolved significantly to make them available in a large number of customized grades with variable valencies to cater to specific application requirements.

End users of metallic stearates now have a choice of provisioning particular grades as per their requirements. Leading producers of metallic stearates are also investing heavily on developing compatible grades for use in particular applications. This has resulted in the increased usage of metallic stearates in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry, where regulations are more stringent regarding the type of materials used. In addition, continuous evolution in the rubber and polymer industry has led to the development of a wide array of complex product applications, which is significantly driving the demand for customized grades

Magnesium Stearate Segment to Reach $717.9 Million by 2026

In the global Magnesium Stearate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$534.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$90.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

