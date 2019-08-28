Global Metallurgical Coke Market is Expected to Reach $239.34 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Metallurgical Coke market is accounted for $179.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $239.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Some of the key players in the Metallurgical Coke market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, Tata Steel, BlueScope, SunCoke Energy, Risun Group, JSW Group, Shanxi Lubao Group, POSCO, Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company, Sunlight Coking, Hickman, Williams & Company, Shanxi Coking Coal, Taiyuan Coal Gasification, Ansteel and Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black.

Growing production and demand for automobiles and rising demand from various end-use industries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, the availability of raw material is a major factor restraining the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metallurgical-coke-market/request-sample

Metallurgical coke, also known as coke/met coke, is a carbonaceous material manufactured by the destructive distillation of high carbon content coal, such as bituminous coal, in high-temperature ovens in the absence of air. Metallurgical coke is a basic raw material used for the production of pig iron and steel.

Based on the end user, iron & steel production segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period is due to the growing investments for infrastructural development and government-led initiatives for economic diversification are fuelling the market. Most metallurgical coke is used in iron and steel industry processes such as blast furnaces, sinter plants, and foundries to reduce iron ore to iron.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metallurgical-coke-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of a large number of steel manufacturing plants and increasing automotive production in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metallurgical-coke-market

Grades Covered:

High Ash Content

Low Ash Content

Products Covered:

Foundry Coke

Technical Coke

Blast Furnace Coke

Coke Breeze

Buckwheat Coke

Coke Dust

Nut Coke

End Users Covered:

Chemical Industry

Non-Ferrous Metal Casting

Iron & Steel Production

Sugar Processing

Glass Manufacturing

Other End User

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

