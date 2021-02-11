Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference February 16th, 17th, 18th

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 16th.

"We are delighted to present our three-day Global Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference highlighting the perspectives of today's leading global resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the continued support of our co-sponsor Amvest Capital and welcome the input of our keynote speakers: Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council, Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute and Daniel Mamadou of Welsbach Holdings."

"As we co-host our second event with the OTC, we are excited to bring together developers and producers of various mineral commodities," says Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Managing Partner at Amvest Capital, "we believe a bull-market in commodities is commencing, and this conference provides investors with ideas to advantageously allocate their capital."

February 16th Agenda:

Eastern

Time

ET Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Keynote Presentation: Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council 9:30 AM Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN 10:00 AM Battle North Gold Corp. OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU 10:30 AM Golden Valley Mines Ltd. OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ 11:00 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU 11:30 AM First Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN 12:00 PM Arizona Gold Corp. OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG 12:30 PM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT 1:00 PM Skeena Resources Ltd. OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE 1:30 PM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC 2:00 PM Josemaria Resources Inc. OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE) 2:30 PM Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX 3:00 PM O3 Mining Inc. OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII 3:30 PM Orezone Gold Corp. OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE 4:00 PM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI 4:30 PM Anaconda Mining Inc. OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX

February 17th Agenda:

February 18th Agenda:

Eastern

ET

NYC Full Company

Legal Name - Presentation Name Ticker 9:00 AM Keynote Presentation: Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021 Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings 9:30 AM Peninsula Energy Ltd. Pink: PENMF | ASX: PEN 10:00 AM Canada Nickel Co Inc OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC 10:30 AM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC 11:00 AM Vimy Resources Ltd. OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY 11:30 AM Ion Energy Ltd. OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION 12:00 PM Aurania Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU 12:30 PM UEX Corp. OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX 1:00 PM Ceylon Graphite Corp. OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL 1:30 PM Lake Resources N.L. OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE 2:00 PM South Star Mining Corp. OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS 2:30 PM Frontier Lithium Inc. OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL 3:00 PM Medallion Resources Ltd. OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL 3:30 PM Blackstone Minerals Ltd. OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

