Global Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Metals (Copper, Steel, Aluminum), by Charging Port, by End Use (Commercial, Private), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The surging demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the world has augmented the need for charging infrastructure, which is expected to propel the consumption of metals over the forecast period. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), consumer expenditure on EVs exceeded USD 120 billion in 2020. Moreover, various initiatives by governments around the world aimed at the mitigation of carbon emissions have led to the increase in the production of EVs.



For instance, according to IEA, in 2020 more than 20 governments had declared bans on conventional automobiles or mandated to sell only zero-emission vehicles over the near future. Increasing emphasis on the adoption of EVs is influencing the installation of commercial charging stations. Also, initiatives by various automotive manufacturing giants for developing EV charging infrastructure network is being witnessed. For instance, companies like Tesla and Nissan are increasing their R&D activities for the development of fast-charging networks. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost demand for metals over the forecast period.



Based on metals, others segment including silver and other alloys accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Silver is mostly used in the production process of EVs and chargers. With the growing demand for EVs, the need for silver has increased thereby leading to segment growth. Region-wise, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, in terms of revenue, in 2021. Policies such as gradual phase-out, high emission requirements, increased fuel economy standards, and distribution of a number of direct subsidies have been among the important factors contributing to the surge in the sales of EVs in the region. This is anticipated to invite investments in charging infrastructure, thereby, propelling demand for metals.



The market is competitive in nature owing to the presence of numerous players. Key global players include Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, Glencore, RusAL, and Codelco. These players concentrate on several factors including regional expansion, research, and new product development to stay ahead of their competitors.



Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

Growing global demand for electric mobility is expected to fuel the requirement of EV stations. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of metals over the forecast period

Based on metals, the copper segment is the anticipated to register fastest growth rate of 30.6%, over the forecast period. The metal is extensively used in cables, transformers, and wiring of charging infrastructure

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 79.0% in 2021. Rising efforts from the government as well as the automotive manufacturers to set up EV stations is propelling segment growth

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the highest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. For example, electric car sales were 35.0% more in Japan in January 2021 than in January 2020 . The growing demand for EVs in the country is expected to lead to the development of EV charging infrastructures in Japan , thereby leading to market growth

held the highest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. For example, electric car sales were 35.0% more in in than in . The growing demand for EVs in the country is expected to lead to the development of EV charging infrastructures in , thereby leading to market growth Electric vehicle mass adoption is expected in the coming years, which will be driven mostly by regulatory incentives, climate crisis mitigation strategy, technology breakthroughs in electric space, and rising disposable incomes. However, widespread adoption of electric vehicles is dependent on the availability and affordability of raw materials that are needed to achieve this transformation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.4.1. Different Charging Methods

3.4.1.1. Slow AC Charging

3.4.1.2. Moderate AC Charging

3.4.1.3. DC Fast Charging

3.4.2. Innovation in Electric Vehicle Charging

3.4.2.1. Wireless Charging

3.4.2.2. Electric Road System

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Impact of COVID-19

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Favorable Government Policies for Developing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructures

3.7.1.2. Surged Global Demand for Electric Vehicles

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. High Development Cost of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructures

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1. Industry Potential Scarcity of Metals and Effect of Various Geopolitical Factors on Metals & Mining Industry

3.7.4. Industry Opportunities

3.7.4.1. Utilization of Existing Infrastructure of Gas Stations for Developing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1. Supplier Power

3.8.2. Buyer Power

3.8.3. Substitution Threat

3.8.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

3.9.1. Political Landscape

3.9.2. Economic Landscape

3.9.3. Social Landscape

3.9.4. Technological Landscape

3.9.5. Environmental Landscape

3.9.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Metals Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Metals Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Copper

4.2.1. Copper in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Aluminum

4.3.1. Aluminum in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Steel

4.4.1. Steel in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Other Metals

4.5.1. Other metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 20230 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Charging Ports Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Charging Ports Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Level 1

5.2.1. Metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, by level 1 charger, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Level 2

5.3.1. Metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, by level 2 charger, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. DC Fast Charger (Level 3)

5.4.1. Metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, by level 3 charger, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Metals in commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Private

6.3.1. Metals in private electric vehicle charging infrastructure market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On the Industry

8.2. Participant Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Serviceable Industries, Key Alliances)

8.3.2. List of Key End-Users

8.3.3. List of Key Distributors and Other Prominent Manufacturers



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Rio Tinto

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Alcoa Corporation

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Glencore

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. KGHM

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. JSW

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Rusal

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7. CODELCO

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Product Benchmarking

9.8.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. First Quantum Minerals Ltd

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10. Norsk Hydro ASA

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

