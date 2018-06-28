Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $98.24 billion by 2025, BIS Research Report

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025", the global metastatic cancer treatment market was estimated $54.11 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $98.24 billion by 2025. The growing concerns of high death rates due to cancer globally and high unmet medical needs of patients who have metastatic cancer are expected to boost the adoption rate of cancer therapy, thereby accelerating the growth of the global metastatic cancer treatment market.

The global healthcare scenario is witnessing unprecedented epidemiological and demographic changes. These changes are due to the increasing prevalence of disease and rising geriatric population, worldwide. Cancer, a deadly disease, is regarded as one of the primary healthcare and economic burdens, globally. The World Health Organization reports that cancer is the second leading cause of death and about 16% of people die every year due to cancer. Advancing age in addition to exposure to mutagens, chemicals (such as tobacco smoke), ionizing radiation, and hormonal imbalance, among others, is a high-risk factor to cancer. Metastatic cancer refers to stage IV cancer which occurs when the cancer cells start spreading from its primary site of origin and infect other organs of the body. Treatment of metastatic cancer is often not curative and mainly aims at slowing the growth or spread of cancer, and relieving the symptoms caused by it. Some of treatments strategies commonly available to treat metastatic cancer include chemotherapy and other drug therapies, hormone therapies, radiation therapy, surgery and ablation therapy, among others.

Rising prevalence of disease globally and high medical needs of patients who have metastatic cancer are expected to boost the growth of the global metastatic cancer treatment market. Advancements in immuno-oncology and precision medicine are expected to fuel the growth of this market. With the increase in research and development activities, there is rising adoption of biologics and biosimilars for the treatment of cancers. Immense scientific innovation in the field of oncology has resulted in higher regulatory approval rates of cancer treatment drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy, among others.

According to Abdul Wahid Khan, Principal Analyst at BIS Research "North America is currently the leading contributing region to the global metastatic cancer treatment market. The North American cancer treatment market accounted for $23.76 billion in 2017. Factors, such as the presence of large numbers of research and production hubs of several conglomerate pharmaceuticals and contract research organizations in countries of North America and extensive investments by them, are driving the growth of the North American metastatic cancer treatment market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising patient pool and increasing healthcare expenditure".

Research Highlights:

• Advancements made in personalized medicine and immuno-oncology have enabled a better understanding of disease mechanism at a molecular level. As a result, a higher number of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies are focusing on research and development of innovative oncology medicines to provide advanced treatment opportunities to the metastatic cancers patients.

• Based on product segmentation, the major contributor towards the market was branded medicines, which was valued at $51.41 billion in 2017. However, generic medicine displayed higher CAGR due to the patent expiration of branded medication as well as the low price of these medicines.

• The global metastatic cancer treatment market, segmented based on therapeutic application, was dominated by breast cancer. The highest CAGR was however shown by melanoma, which is growing at a rate of 14.4%.

• The pipeline of oncology remains robust with the presence of more than 150 products in the pipeline. From 2015 to February 2018, 26 oncology drugs have been approved by the US FDA.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments, and demand analysis by geographical regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 19 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

What were the market shares of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global metastatic cancer treatment market in 2017 and what will be its share in 2026?

How will each segment of the global metastatic cancer treatment market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What are the major Regulatory Authorities/ Associations/ Consortiums affecting the metastatic cancer treatment market and what are the main designations facilitating development and approval of cancer drugs?

Which are the companies holding patent rights for metastatic cancer treatment drugs and what patent landscape exist in the market?

Which product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

How has the market been segmented based on therapeutic indication? Which therapeutic indication segment had the largest share and the fastest growth rate in the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of the metastatic cancer treatment drugs during the forecast period and which will have the highest CAGR?

What are major companies developing metastatic cancer treatment drugs targeted for different therapeutic indication and what were sales of drugs for the past three years (2015-2017)?

What are the drugs under developmental stages and the companies conducting their clinical study?

