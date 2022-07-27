Global Metaverse Industry Report 2022: Developmental Directions for the Near Future and Notable Ecosystem Vendors

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study comprehensively analyzes the global metaverse industry, including its evolution from a concept to a bold bet, and identifies key technology components that constitute the metaverse architecture.

It highlights developmental directions for the near future and notable ecosystem participants (vendors), specifically discussing their focus and product priorities. It also assesses emerging application opportunities across sectors with real-world use case examples.

Growth opportunities for market participants such as developers, service providers, and solution providers are included in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Metaverse Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope

List of Definitions

2. Introduction to the Metaverse

Next - Generation Computing Platform

The Significance of the Metaverse

The Origins of the Metaverse

Deconstructing the Metaverse

3. Metaverse Technology Architecture

Technology Architecture

Development Stages of the Metaverse

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Metaverse in Summary

Key Participants

The Big 4 - Microsoft

The Big 4 - Meta (Formerly Facebook)

The Big 4 - Google

The Big 4 - Apple

Virtual World Platforms - Cryptocurrency - based and Others

5. The Meta Economy

Metaverse Market Trends

PACE - Prioritized Application Areas for the Metaverse

PACE - Prioritization Explained

Use Case Examples - Automotive and Education

Use Case Examples - Media and Retail

The Metaverse Opportunity for Businesses

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Developer Economy

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Ethical Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxvj5w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets