Global Metering Pump Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Focus on Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metering Pump Market, By Type (Diaphragm, Piston, Peristaltic), By Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metering pump market is expected to witness steady growth over the next five years, 2023-2027
Factors such as the continuous release of wastewater from the manufacturing plants in the water bodies without proper treatment and stringent government policies regarding clean water are primarily driving the demand for the global metering pump market.
The rapid growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector around the globe and the surge in awareness about the negative effects of consumption of unhealthy water is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Also, the rise in the number of desalination plants worldwide and increased demand sustainable water treatment procedures are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.
The global metering pump market is segmented into type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.
The region's metering pump market is primarily driven by the large population base in emerging economies like India and China, which fuels the demand for wastewater treatment facilities to provide clean water.
Also, the rise in efforts by the government to expand the energy sector, including the growth of chemical, petroleum, and gas industries, are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in market size of global metering pump market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global metering pump market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global metering pump market based on type, application, region, and company
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global metering pump market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global metering pump market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global metering pump
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metering pump market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global metering pump market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metering pump market.
- Seepax Gmbh
- SPX Flow Technology
- Lewa GmbH
- Milton Roy Company
- IDEX Corporation
- Seko SPA
- Swelore Engineering Private Limited
- Mcfarland-Tritan LLC
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
- Dover Corporation
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Global Metering Pump Market, By Type:
- Diaphragm
- Piston
- Peristaltic
Global Metering Pump Market, By Application:
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Others
Global Metering Pump Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Iraq
- UAE
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
