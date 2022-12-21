Global Metering Pumps Market Report 2022: Growing Preference of End-users for Digital Pumping Solutions and Advanced Pumps Fuels Growth

Dec 21, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger), End-use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Automotive), Pump Drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Metering Pumps Market size is estimated to be USD 6.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%. These pumps are positive displacement pumps that are used to move a particular volume of fluid from over a specific pressure, within a range of discharge pressure. The steady growth in end-use industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, automotive, and food & beverages are driving the demand for metering pumps in the forecast period.
By Type, the Diaphragm pumps segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Diaphragm pumps are estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Diaphragm pumps provide more efficiency in operations along with better safety and precision. Owing to increasing R&D activities and increasing demand from pharmaceutical & medical industries the demand for diaphragm pumps is estimated to increase in the forecast period.
By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Pharmaceutical Industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for metering pumps market. The pharmaceutical industry is growing owing to rising disease prevalence, increasing patient pool, growing health awareness, technological developments, and increasing healthcare spending, with increasing production of medicines which, in turn, increases the demand for metering pumps in the industry. Metering pumps are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry, to provide precision pumping and dispensing solutions.
By Pump Drive, Motor-driven accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Motor-driven pumps are the fastest growing pump drive market segment owing to the increase in the demand for motor-driven metering pumps in several end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.
APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the metering pumps market during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period. Metering pump markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas refineries, increasing chemical production, and growing investments in desalination plants. Additionally, rising investment in the development of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries will drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Capacity Additions
- Increase in Production Capacity of Pharmaceuticals in Asia-Pacific Along with the Spread of COVID-19
- Suitability, High Efficiency, and High Performance of Diaphragm Pumps
Restraints
- Economic Slowdown, Declining Oil Prices, and Impact of COVID-19 on Industry
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Price
Opportunities
- Increasing Capacity Expansions and Joint Venture Activities by End-users in High-Growth Markets
- Growing Preference of End-users for Digital Pumping Solutions and Advanced Pumps
Challenges
- Growing Customization Demands from End-use Industries
- Low Scope of Product Differentiation
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Diaphragm Pumps
- Safe, Precise, and Efficient Operations
- Piston/Plunger Pumps
- Highly Efficient and Low Maintenance Characteristics
- Others
By Pump Drive
- Motor-Driven Metering Pumps
- Robust and Reliable, with Low Supervision Requirements
- Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps
- Highly Efficient, with Low Maintenance Requirements
- Pneumatic-Driven Metering Pumps
- Compact and Reliable
- Others
By End-use Industry
- Water Treatment
- Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas
- Chemical Processing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverage
- Pulp & Paper
- Textile
- Automotive
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Metering Pumps Market, by Type
7 Metering Pumps Market, by Pump Drive
8 Metering Pumps Market, by End-use Industry
9 Metering Pumps Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.
- Avantor, Inc.
- Blue-White Industries Ltd.
- Dover Corporation
- Enelsa Endustriyel Elektronik
- Etatron D. S.
- Graco, Inc.
- Grundfos A/S
- Idex Corporation
- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
- Initiative Engineering
- Integra
- Lewa Group
- Minimax Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
- Prominent GmbH
- Seko S.P.A.
- Shree Rajeshwari Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.
- Spx Flow, Inc.
- Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Tapflo Group
- Verder Group
- Wanner Engineering Inc.
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Wmftg)
