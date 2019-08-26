Global Methacrylate Monomers Industry
Methacrylate Monomers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
Aug 26, 2019, 06:28 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Methyl Methacrylate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Methyl Methacrylate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$412.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Methyl Methacrylate will reach a market size of US$182.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$994.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arkema Group (France); BASF SE (Germany); Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Eastman Chemical Company (USA); Esstech Inc. (USA); Estron Chemical, Inc. (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); Fushun Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China); Gantrade Corporation (USA); Gelest, Inc. (USA); Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan); LG Chem (South Korea); Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan); Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd. (Korea); Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan); Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); Ted Pella, Inc. (USA)
Table 1: Methacrylate Monomers Global Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Methacrylate Monomers Global Retrospective MarketScenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Methacrylate Monomers Market Share Shift across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Methacrylate Monomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Methyl Methacrylate (Derivative) Market Share Analysis (in %)
of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Butyl Methacrylate (Derivative) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Ethyl Methacrylate (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown (in %)
of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Share this article