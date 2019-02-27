Global Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Report 2019: Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices & End-Use Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methacrylic Acid (MAA) (CAS 79-41-4) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of methacrylic acid (MAA). The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on methacrylic acid (MAA) end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.

The forth chapter deals with methacrylic acid (MAA) market trends review, distinguish methacrylic acid (MAA) manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes methacrylic acid (MAA) prices data. The last chapter analyses methacrylic acid (MAA) downstream markets.

The methacrylic acid (MAA) global market Report 2019 key points:

Methacrylic acid (MAA) description, its application areas and related patterns

Methacrylic acid (MAA) market situation

methacrylic acid (MAA) manufacturers and distributors

Methacrylic acid (MAA) prices (by region and provided by market players)

Methacrylic acid (MAA) end-uses breakdown

Methacrylic acid (MAA) downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) APPLICATION



3. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) PATENTS



5. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General methacrylic acid (MAA) market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of methacrylic acid (MAA)

Europe

Asia

North America

Latin America

5.3. Suppliers of methacrylic acid (MAA)

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Methacrylic acid (MAA) market forecast



6. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America



7. METHACRYLIC ACID (MAA) END-USE SECTOR



