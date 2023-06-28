Global Methanol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Chemicals in Asia-pacific Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics), and Region - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Methanol market is expected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2023 to USD 38.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Increasing demand for methanol for various derivatives such as formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, gasoline, among others is propelling the growth of this market.

By feedstock, the coal segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on feedstock, the coal is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. For large scale methanol production, coal can be one of the sustainable raw materials. The easy availability and low cost are another factors that are driving the coal feedstock demand.

By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on derivative, the MTO/MTP is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The demand of olefins is increasing in petrochemical industry. MTO is used to manufacture olefins thus the demand for MTO plants is also increasing in countries such as China. Propylene production is the main goal of the MTP process, a particular variation of the MTO process. It includes the same procedures as the MTO method for converting methanol into propylene.

By sub derivative, the olefins segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on sub derivative, the olefins is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. In the construction industry there is high demand of olefins. The production of chemical and polymer products such as plastic, detergent, glue, rubber, and food packaging extensively uses olefins as a raw material. By using methanol as a feedstock rather than conventional fossil fuel-based sources, the MTO and MTP processes offer other ways to produce olefins.

By end-use industry, the solvent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on end-use industry, the solvent is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Due to the significant growth in the construction industry, Asia Pacific dominates the methanol market in the solvents end-use industry segment. Methanol is frequently used as a solvent in laboratories for numerous analytical and research reasons. Methanol is frequently used in the laboratory because of its affordability and compatibility with numerous analytical procedures.

The methanol market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2023 to 2028. The increasing demand for UF/PF resins and increasing methanol usage as an emerging fuel for automobiles are the key factors expected to drive the demand for methanol during the forecast period. China has been the Asia Pacific region's biggest consumer of methanol. The nation's rapid industrialisation, expanding infrastructure, and growing chemical industry have generated a considerable need for methanol. Applications include the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, olefins, and fuel blending have driven methanol consumption in China.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Demand for Fuel and Downstream Petrochemical Products to Drive Methanol Market
  • MTO/MTP Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Coal Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in Asia-Pacific Methanol Market in 2022
  • China and Canada to Offer Lucrative Opportunities During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Chemicals in Asia-Pacific
  • Growing Demand from Automotive and Construction Industries

Restraints

  • Preference for Fuel-Grade Ethanol

Opportunities

  • Use of Methanol as Alternative Fuel in Marine and Manufacturing Industries

Challenges

  • Capital-Intensive Environment
  • Volatility in Feedstock Prices

Companies Mentioned

  • Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC
  • Basf Se
  • Celanese Corporation
  • China Risun Group Limited
  • Coogee Chemicals
  • Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.
  • Enerkem
  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
  • Helm Proman Methanol Ag
  • Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Metafrax Chemicals
  • Methanex Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
  • Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  • Oberon Fuels
  • Oci N.V.
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
  • Qatar Fuel Additives Company
  • Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
  • Rosneft
  • Sabic
  • Sipchem
  • Viromet S.A.
  • Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited
  • Zagros Petrochemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q92ohk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Recloser Controls Strategic Business Report 2023: Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth

Global In-Building Wireless Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.