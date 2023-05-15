Global Methanol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Petrochemical Industries Fuels the Sector

May 15, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- BASF
- Celanese Corporation
- Methanex Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
- Valero Marketing & Supply Company
- Zagros Petrochemical Company
This report on global methanol market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global methanol market by segmenting the market based on application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methanol market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand from Petrochemical Industries
- Increase in the demand of Bio Based Products
Challenges
- Capital intensive environment
- Unstable Methanol Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- Formaldehyde
- Dimethyl ether
- Gasoline
- Chloromethane
- MTBE/TAME
- Acetic acid
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
