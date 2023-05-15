Global Methanol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Petrochemical Industries Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Celanese Corporation

Methanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Valero Marketing & Supply Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

This report on global methanol market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global methanol market by segmenting the market based on application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methanol market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Petrochemical Industries

Increase in the demand of Bio Based Products

Challenges

Capital intensive environment

Unstable Methanol Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

Formaldehyde

Dimethyl ether

Gasoline

Chloromethane

MTBE/TAME

Acetic acid

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

