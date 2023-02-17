Global Methanol Market to Reach 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030
Feb 17, 2023, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098323/?utm_source=PRN
Global Methanol Market to Reach 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Methanol estimated at 73.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Formaldehyde, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach 30.4 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gasoline / Fuel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 19.7 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Methanol market in the U.S. is estimated at 19.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 21.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 13.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)
- Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Methanex Chile Limited
- Methanex Corporation
- Methanex New Zealand Ltd.
- Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- OCI N.V.
- Qatar Fuel Additives Company Ltd.
- Repsol
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Saudi International Petrochemical Company
- Statoil ASA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Global Methanol Market off the Growth Wagon
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Methanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
62 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Methanol Market Exhibits Powerful Strides & Poised to
Keep Ticking
Natural Gas, Automotive & Construction: Primary Segments
Keeping Methanol Market on a High
Formaldehyde Production: The Application for Methanol
MTO/MTP: The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Methanol
Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels - A Significant Growth
Driver
Acetic Acid: A Key Derivative of Methanol
Methanol Carbonylation - The Predominant Acetic Acid
Manufacturing Process
EXHIBIT 5: Global Acetic Acid Production (2022): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Capacity by Technology - Acetaldehyde
Oxidation, Ethyl Alcohol, Methanol Carbonylation and Others
Automotive Remains Primary End-use Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Asia-Pacific Region Sweeps Global Methanol Market with
Authoritative Stake
China - Methanol Demand Surges as a Domestic and Industrial Fuel
Market Drivers
Rising Applications across Diverse Industries
Uptake of Clean Fuels
Solid Demand for Methanol & Derivatives
Market Restraints
Increasing Interest in Ethanol
Market Opportunities
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Methanol Capacity and Operating Rate
(in Million Metric Tons and %): 2013-2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Methanol Capacity by Region: 2022
Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production
EXHIBIT 9: Select Recent Past Methanol Capacity Expansion
Projects by Region/Country
Pricing Scenario
EXHIBIT 10: Methanol Prices (in US$/metric ton) in Key
Exchanges: Nov 2019 to Nov 2022
GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated
Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for
Methanol
Key Climate Change Indicators
EXHIBIT 11: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010,
2020 & 2021
Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost
EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments in Clean Energy Transition (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2016 Through 2022
Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol
as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels
Chemical Intermediates Lose Share to Energy Applications
EXHIBIT 13: Global Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2022, 2025, 2027 and 2029
EXHIBIT 14: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion
Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)
Increasing Demand of Methanol in Automotive
Methanol Fuel Cells Emerge as a Viable Solution for Carbon-
Neutral Heavy Trucks
Methanol Gains Attention for Use as Marine fuel
Methanol and Ethanol: Significant Substitutes for Fuel in the
Shipping Industry
A Green Profile Makes Methanol an Ideal Vehicle and Marine Fuel
Renewable Methanol Registers Increasing Application
Methanol for Global Decarbonization
Green Methanol to Help Packaging Industry Overcome Woes
Government Guidelines for Methanol Vehicles to Boost Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
