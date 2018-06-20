Global Methanol Markets, 2024 - Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methanol in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Segments:



Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether

Dimethyl Ether

Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels

Others

The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC ( USA )

) OCI N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) PJSC Metafrax ( Russia )

) LyondellBasell Industries NV ( The Netherlands )

) Methanex Corporation ( Canada )

) Methanex Chile Limited ( Chile )

) Methanex New Zealand Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Methanol Holdings ( Trinidad ) Limited ( Trinidad & Tobago )

) Limited ( ) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. ( Japan )

) Mitsui & Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) PETRONAS ( Malaysia )

) Qatar Fuel Additives Company Ltd. ( Qatar )

) Repsol ( Spain )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation ( Saudi Arabia )

) Saudi International Petrochemical Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) Statoil ASA ( Norway )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Primer

Global Market Overview

Improving Economy Buoys Optimism for Methanol Market

Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production

The Largest Methanol Producing Nation

Overcapacity Looms Large Over Methanol Industry

Pricing Scenario

Major End-Use Markets: An Overview

Formaldehyde Production: The Largest Methanol End-Use Category

MTO/MTP: The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Methanol

Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels

A Significant Growth Driver

MTBE/TAME: Environmental Regulations Affect Demand

Acetic Acid: A Key Derivative of Methanol

Marine Fuel: A New and Emerging Application of Methanol

Competitive Scenario



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Chemical Intermediates Lose Share to Energy Applications

Diverse Feedstock Makes Methanol a Desired Source of Fuel

Methanol Generates a New Wave of Interest as Alternative Fuel

Government Measures to Drive Adoption of Methanol Blended Gasoline

DME

A Rising Star in Global Energy Arena

Methanol and Ethanol: Significant Substitutes for Fuel in the Shipping Industry

Lower Emissions to Boost Usage of Methanol in Shipping Industry

SUMMETH Study Focuses on Use of Methanol as a Fuel for Smaller Vessels

Methanol Production from CO2 Recycling

Directives Aid Renewable Methanol Market

Select Renewable Fuel Regulations

High Production Costs Hamper Bio-methanol Growth

China Spearheads Global MTO Market

Fuel Cells

An Untapped Goldmine

Methanol Fuel Cells: A Steady Progress

Methanol to See Higher Demand in Fuel Applications

Energy Sector

The Key Demand Driver for Biomethanol

Concerns over First Generation Biofuels Extend Opportunity for Biomethanol

Shale Gas Discoveries Disrupt Worldwide Petrochemical Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

World's Largest Methanol Plant Receives Approval from Cowlitz County

BioMCN Receives Subsidy for Investing in a Novel Method of Producing Bio-Methanol

MHTL plans to idle 25% of its total capacity

Innogy Launches Green Methanol Project

Sojitz Acquires 100% Shares of Solvadis Holding

Methanol Holdings Trinidad Limited (MHTL) Partners with G2X Energy, Inc. for Constructing a Facility to Convert Methanol to Automotive Gasoline)

Industry Welcomes First Ever Ocean-Going Vessels Capable of Running on Methanol

Bilfinger Secures a 100M Contract for Construction of the Natgasoline Methanol Plant in Beaumont, Texas

Primus Green Energy Inc., Announces a Plan for Launching Methanol Plant Project in the Marcellus shale region

U.S. Methanol Plans to Develop Two Methanol Producing Plants in West Virginia

Socar Initiates Buying Process of AzMeCo's methanol plant

Primus Green Energy Plans to Convert Low-Cost Marcellus Gas into Methanol

G2X Energy Inc Acquires 50 Percent Stake in Natgasoline Methanol Plant)

Methanex Initiates Methanol Production from Geismar 2 Methanol Plant

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Commences Methanol Production in its Joint

Venture, Fairway Methanol LLC,

OCI N.V. Reaches Agreement for Acquiring BioMCN

CF Industries Holdings Merges with Rival OCI

Mitsubishi Signs Agreement for Constructing a Methanol and Dimethyl Ether Plant in Trinidad and Tobago



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)

The United States (15)

(15) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (19)

(19) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)

(Excluding Japan) (36) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtx9bc/global_methanol?w=5



