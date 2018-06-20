Global Methanol Markets, 2024 - Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Methanol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methanol in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Formaldehyde
- Acetic Acid
- Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether
- Dimethyl Ether
- Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels
- Others
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC (USA)
- OCI N.V. (The Netherlands)
- PJSC Metafrax (Russia)
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (The Netherlands)
- Methanex Corporation (Canada)
- Methanex Chile Limited (Chile)
- Methanex New Zealand Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (Trinidad & Tobago)
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- PETRONAS (Malaysia)
- Qatar Fuel Additives Company Ltd. (Qatar)
- Repsol (Spain)
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)
- Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Saudi Arabia)
- Statoil ASA (Norway)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Primer
Global Market Overview
Improving Economy Buoys Optimism for Methanol Market
Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production
The Largest Methanol Producing Nation
Overcapacity Looms Large Over Methanol Industry
Pricing Scenario
Major End-Use Markets: An Overview
Formaldehyde Production: The Largest Methanol End-Use Category
MTO/MTP: The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Methanol
Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels
A Significant Growth Driver
MTBE/TAME: Environmental Regulations Affect Demand
Acetic Acid: A Key Derivative of Methanol
Marine Fuel: A New and Emerging Application of Methanol
Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Chemical Intermediates Lose Share to Energy Applications
Diverse Feedstock Makes Methanol a Desired Source of Fuel
Methanol Generates a New Wave of Interest as Alternative Fuel
Government Measures to Drive Adoption of Methanol Blended Gasoline
DME
A Rising Star in Global Energy Arena
Methanol and Ethanol: Significant Substitutes for Fuel in the Shipping Industry
Lower Emissions to Boost Usage of Methanol in Shipping Industry
SUMMETH Study Focuses on Use of Methanol as a Fuel for Smaller Vessels
Methanol Production from CO2 Recycling
Directives Aid Renewable Methanol Market
Select Renewable Fuel Regulations
High Production Costs Hamper Bio-methanol Growth
China Spearheads Global MTO Market
Fuel Cells
An Untapped Goldmine
Methanol Fuel Cells: A Steady Progress
Methanol to See Higher Demand in Fuel Applications
Energy Sector
The Key Demand Driver for Biomethanol
Concerns over First Generation Biofuels Extend Opportunity for Biomethanol
Shale Gas Discoveries Disrupt Worldwide Petrochemical Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
World's Largest Methanol Plant Receives Approval from Cowlitz County
BioMCN Receives Subsidy for Investing in a Novel Method of Producing Bio-Methanol
MHTL plans to idle 25% of its total capacity
Innogy Launches Green Methanol Project
Sojitz Acquires 100% Shares of Solvadis Holding
Methanol Holdings Trinidad Limited (MHTL) Partners with G2X Energy, Inc. for Constructing a Facility to Convert Methanol to Automotive Gasoline)
Industry Welcomes First Ever Ocean-Going Vessels Capable of Running on Methanol
Bilfinger Secures a 100M Contract for Construction of the Natgasoline Methanol Plant in Beaumont, Texas
Primus Green Energy Inc., Announces a Plan for Launching Methanol Plant Project in the Marcellus shale region
U.S. Methanol Plans to Develop Two Methanol Producing Plants in West Virginia
Socar Initiates Buying Process of AzMeCo's methanol plant
Primus Green Energy Plans to Convert Low-Cost Marcellus Gas into Methanol
G2X Energy Inc Acquires 50 Percent Stake in Natgasoline Methanol Plant)
Methanex Initiates Methanol Production from Geismar 2 Methanol Plant
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Commences Methanol Production in its Joint
Venture, Fairway Methanol LLC,
OCI N.V. Reaches Agreement for Acquiring BioMCN
CF Industries Holdings Merges with Rival OCI
Mitsubishi Signs Agreement for Constructing a Methanol and Dimethyl Ether Plant in Trinidad and Tobago
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
