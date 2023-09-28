Global Methionine Industry Research Report 2023: A $8.9 Billion Market by 2028 from $5.8 Billion in 2022 - Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methionine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methionine market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Methionine, an essential amino acid, plays a pivotal role in various bodily functions. It converts into sulfur-containing molecules that play a role in DNA modification, tissue protection, and protein generation within cells.

Furthermore, its beneficial properties include enhancing skin elasticity, promoting hair health, strengthening nails, aiding the detoxification process, and preventing liver fat accumulation.

There's a heightened demand for methionine due to the surge in meat consumption, as it's a primary protein source. As a result, methionine's role as an additive in animal feed has become more prevalent, backed by increased awareness of livestock health and nutrition. Moreover, its application extends to the pharmaceutical industry, where it serves as an intermediate in the production of liver and vitamin-centric medicines.

The cosmetic industry is leveraging methionine for its skin and hair conditioning properties, contributing to the amino acid's market growth.

Furthermore, its potential in reducing specific cancer risks and its incorporation in various products, from nutrition supplements to weight loss pills, highlights its multifaceted applications. As the awareness and applications of methionine grow, its market is poised for expansion.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global methionine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global methionine market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global methionine market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • BEWITAL agri GmbH & Co. KG
  • Bluestar Adisseo Company (China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.)
  • CJ CheilJedang Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
  • Iris Biotech GmbH
  • Kemin Industries Inc.
  • Megamix Inc.
  • Novus International 

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Plant Based
  • Animal Based

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Food and Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

