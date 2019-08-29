Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market to Reach US$ 1,562.8 Mn by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market was valued at US$ 760.6 Mn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2019–2027), in terms of revenue.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market:

The global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Various advantages offered by methyl & ethyl chloroacetate have led to an increase in their application in end-use industries, which is expected to drive growth of the global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market during the forecast period.

Methyl & ethyl chloroacetate find application in pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and agriculture industries. High purity offered by methyl & ethyl chloroacetate make them eligible for production of pharmaceutical drugs, dyestuff, perfumes, and agrochemicals. Additionally, properties of methyl & ethyl chloroacetate such as balanced composition and stable chemical and physical properties make them suitable for the production of chemicals and organic synthesis of variety of compounds. Therefore, demand for methyl & ethyl chloroacetate is projected to increase in the near future, owing to numerous advantages offered by it, thereby driving the market growth.

Factors such as stringent regulations imposed by government agencies across the world, owing to the hazardous nature of methyl & ethyl chloroacetate, are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2027)

According to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), under the harmonized classification and labelling (ATP01) approved by the European Union, methyl & ethyl chloroacetate are toxic substances upon inhaling or swallowing. The flammable liquid and vapor can also cause serious damage to the eyes, skin irritation, and other health risks such as respiratory irritation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. This is owing to increasing demand for methyl & ethyl chloroacetate from various end-use industries such as agriculture and pharmaceutical.

Based on product type, methyl chloroacetate segment accounted to the largest revenue share in global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market in 2018. Methyl chloroacetate appears as a crystalline solid or a solid dissolved in a liquid. It is insoluble in water and has density higher than water. Moreover, methyl chloroacetate is used for making other chemicals. Methyl chloroacetate acts as a precursor in the preparation of trimethylammonium (carboxymethyl) chloride esters and is also used in the preparation of octakis-(carbethoxymethoxy)calix[8]arene. It is also used in the synthesis of dimethyl carbonate. These factors are expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market include, Wuxi Yangshi Chemical, Changzhou Wujin Changshen Chemical Co., Ltd., ChemChina, Anugrah In-Org Pvt Ltd., Jiangsu Xin Run Chemical, Shreyans Chemicals, Urmi Chemicals, Wujiang Qingyun Zhengdong Chemical Co. Ltd., CABB Chemicals, and Jinan Finer Chemical Co. Ltd.

The companies operating in the global methyl & ethyl chloroacetate market are engaged in various research & development projects, in order to expand their product portfolios and market output. For instance, in 2009, Wuxi Yangshi Chemical Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of pharmaceutical intermediates, pesticide intermediates, and fine chemical products, signed a coalition agreement with Petrochemical Engineering Institute of Changzhou University, to carry out technological innovations to increase production of chemical products. The company also has an internal team of senior engineers dedicated to performing technology research and process improvement.

Report Segmentation:

Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market, By Product Type:

Ethyl Chloroacetate



Methyl Chloroacetate

Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market, By Grade:

0.98



Others

Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market, By Application:

Solvents



Chemical Synthesis



Others

Global Methyl & Ethyl Chloroacetate Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Colombia





Rest of South America



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Nigeria





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

