Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 4.78 mtpa in 2018 to 5.67 mtpa by 2023. Around eight planned and announced MMA plants are expected to come online only in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead MMA capacity growth by 2023, followed by Malaysia and India.



Scope

- Global MMA capacity outlook by region

- Global MMA capacity outlook by country

- MMA planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major MMA producers globally

- Global MMA capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global MMA capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced MMA plants globally

- Understand regional MMA supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global MMA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of MMA capacity data



