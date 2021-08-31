Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Report 2021-2027: New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope
Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Automotive Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$891.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corp.
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- LG MMA Corp.
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Lucite International Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
- Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thai MMA Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA
- Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market
- Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth
- Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative
- Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
- PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green
- PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market
- Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices
- Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions
- Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand
- Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
- Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
- Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand
- Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
- Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand
- Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry
- Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement
- Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction
- Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends
- Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute
- WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement
- Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO
