NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646024/?utm_source=PRN

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- Akzo Nobel NV

- Arkema Group

- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

- BASF SE

- Evonik Industries AG

- Formosa Plastics Corp.

- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.

- Kuraray Co., Ltd.

- LG MMA Corp.

- Lotte Chemical Corporation

- Lucite International Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

- Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Thai MMA Co., Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646024/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw

Material

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Fast Facts

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing

Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA

Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding

Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop

Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA

Demand

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve

Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective

Options for Building Construction

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV

Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ?s MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by

End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints &

Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by

End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction,

Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate

(MMA) by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive,

Electronics, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics,

Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646024/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker