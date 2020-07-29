Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market 2020-2027 - Bio-MTBE is an Emerging Industry Niche

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 98-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market to Reach 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) estimated at 19.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR

The Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • MTBE - A Popular Octane Booster
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Market Outlook
  • Recent Past and Current Scenario
  • Unique End-use Applications Drive Demand
  • Global Fuel Ethers Market - An Insight
  • ETBE Challenges Growth of MTBE
  • MTBE to Stay Competitive in Developing Regions
  • Focus Grows on MTBE Production in Other Regions
  • Gasoline Oxygenates: The Changing Scenario
  • Bio-MTBE - An Emerging Niche
  • New Role of MTBE as an Extractant
  • Impact of Methanol Consumption on MTBE Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) (China)
  • Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) (UAE)
  • Eni S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (USA)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
  • Huntsman Corporation (USA)
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (China)
  • PetroChina Company Limited (China)
  • Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited (Qatar)
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)
  • Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)
  • SIBUR (Russia)
  • TPC Group (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

