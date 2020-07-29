Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market 2020-2027 - Bio-MTBE is an Emerging Industry Niche

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 98-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market to Reach 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) estimated at 19.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR



The Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



MTBE - A Popular Octane Booster

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Recent Past and Current Scenario

Unique End-use Applications Drive Demand

Global Fuel Ethers Market - An Insight

ETBE Challenges Growth of MTBE

MTBE to Stay Competitive in Developing Regions

Focus Grows on MTBE Production in Other Regions

Gasoline Oxygenates: The Changing Scenario

Bio-MTBE - An Emerging Niche

New Role of MTBE as an Extractant

Impact of Methanol Consumption on MTBE Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) ( China )

) Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) (UAE)

Eni S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Huntsman Corporation ( USA )

) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) PetroChina Company Limited ( China )

) Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited ( Qatar )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation ( Saudi Arabia )

) Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd. ( China )

) SIBUR ( Russia )

) TPC Group ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

