Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market 2020-2027 - Bio-MTBE is an Emerging Industry Niche
Jul 29, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 98-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market to Reach 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) estimated at 19.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 25 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
