Global Methylamine Market Set to Reach USD 2.3 Bn by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 4.41% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Methylamine Market by Derivative Type (Monomethylamine (MMA), Dimethylamine (DMA), Trimethylamine (TMA)), By Form (Gas, Liquid), By Application (Agro Chemicals, Painting & Coating, Drugs, Animal Nutrients, Fuel Additives, Printed Circuit Boards, Cosmetic Products, Surfactants & Corrosion Inhibitors, Catalysts, Others), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.41% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing application of methylamine as an insecticide and increased demand in the agricultural sector.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Balchem Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Spectrum Chemical

Airgas Specialty Products

Belle Chemical

Johnson Matthey

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Celanese Corporation

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include component, deployment mode, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Methylamine Market

Based on the derivative type, the global methylamine market is divided into monomethyl amine (MMA), dimethylamine (DMA), and trimethylamine (TMA). The dimethylamine (DMA) segment held the largest market share with varied applications in the production of water-treating chemicals, rubber vulcanization accelerators, and surface-active agents.

On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into gas and liquid. The gas segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period with the growing availability of solutions and anhydrous gas in pressurized forms.

In terms of application, the global methylamine market is segmented into agrochemicals, paints & coating, drugs, animal nutrients, fuel additives, printed circuit boards, cosmetic products, surfactants & corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, and others. The drugs segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.48% in the forecast period with wide use in the production of pharmacological substances.

Based on the end-use industry, the methylamine market is divided into agriculture, electronics, oil & gas, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the market share owing to the growing demand for oil & gas treatment.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the projection period and is expected to reach USD 838.5 million, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2031.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Methylamine is considered the simplest form of amine found in the form of a colorless gas.

The vast demand for food production has propelled the agricultural sector in North America , which has expanded the methylamine market.

, which has expanded the methylamine market. Dimethylamine (DMA), a derivative of methylamine finds applications in the production of insecticides, bactericides, fungicides, and solvents (DMF and DMAc)

The use of methylamine in pulp & paper manufacturing is increasing with the growing need for methylamine in cationic starch.

The application of methylamine in pesticides and crop protection solutions is growing to counter pests and fungal attacks.

Manufacturers have to adhere to country-specific derivative norms for varied applications of methylamines.

Technological advancements and innovations have spurred the production of methylamine derivatives in TMA and DMA for manufacturing cationized starches.

Read 175 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Methylamine Market by Derivatives Type (Monomethylamine (MMA), Dimethylamine (DMA), Trimethylamine (TMA)), By Form (Gas, Liquid), By Application (Agro Chemicals, Painting & Coating, Drugs, Animal Nutrients, Fuel Additives, Printed Circuit Boards, Cosmetic Products, Surfactants & Corrosion Inhibitors, Catalysts, Others), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, Others) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

