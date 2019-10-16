Global Methylene Chloride Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Methylene Chloride market worldwide is projected to grow by US$777.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$422.7 Million by the year 2025, Pharmaceuticals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pharmaceuticals will reach a market size of US$21.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$229.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AGC Chemicals; Eastman Chemical Company; INEOS Group AG; Kem One Group; LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.; Nouryon; Occidental Chemical Corporation; Olin Corporation; PJSC Khimprom; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Methylene Chloride Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Methylene Chloride Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Methylene Chloride Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Paints & Varnishes (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Paints & Varnishes (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Paints & Varnishes (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Metal Cleaning (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Metal Cleaning (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Metal Cleaning (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Chemical & Foam Manufacturing (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Chemical & Foam Manufacturing (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Chemical & Foam Manufacturing (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Methylene Chloride Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Methylene Chloride Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Methylene Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Methylene Chloride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Methylene Chloride Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Methylene

Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Methylene Chloride Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Methylene Chloride in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Methylene Chloride Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Methylene Chloride Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: European Methylene Chloride Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Methylene Chloride Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Methylene Chloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: Methylene Chloride Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Methylene Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Methylene Chloride Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Methylene Chloride Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Methylene Chloride Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Methylene Chloride in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Methylene Chloride Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Methylene Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Methylene Chloride Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Methylene Chloride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Methylene Chloride Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Methylene Chloride Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Methylene Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 57: Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Methylene Chloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Methylene Chloride Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Methylene Chloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Methylene Chloride Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Methylene Chloride Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Methylene Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Methylene Chloride Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Methylene Chloride Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Methylene Chloride Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Methylene Chloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Methylene Chloride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Methylene Chloride Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Methylene Chloride Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Methylene Chloride Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Methylene Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Methylene Chloride Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Methylene Chloride Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 80: Methylene Chloride Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Methylene Chloride Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Methylene Chloride in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Methylene Chloride Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Methylene Chloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Methylene Chloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Methylene Chloride Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Methylene Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Methylene Chloride Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Methylene Chloride Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Methylene Chloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Methylene Chloride Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Methylene Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Methylene Chloride Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Methylene Chloride Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Methylene Chloride Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Methylene Chloride Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Methylene Chloride Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Methylene Chloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Methylene

Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Methylene Chloride Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Methylene Chloride Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Methylene Chloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Methylene Chloride Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Methylene Chloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Methylene Chloride in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Methylene Chloride Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Methylene Chloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Methylene Chloride Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Methylene Chloride Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Methylene Chloride Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Methylene Chloride Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Methylene Chloride Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Methylene Chloride Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Methylene Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 120: Methylene Chloride Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

