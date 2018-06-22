Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for MDI from Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of MDI in various applications including rigid foams, flexible foams, and CASE system.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity. As MDI is used as a major raw material for manufacturing polyurethane products, vendors are expanding its production capacity by restructuring existing facilities, in turn, expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for MDI from emerging economies. Several companies are relocating their manufacturing facilities to low-cost regions such as APAC. Factors such as less stringent government norms, low transportation costs, and availability of cost-effective labor will further encourage players to expand their MDI production facilities in emerging economies, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent shipping regulations for MDI. These regulations imposed by regulatory bodies pose a challenge to the free movement of MDI products, which is expected to hamper the demand for MDI during the predicted period.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Covestro
- DowDuPont
- Huntsman International
- Tosoh Corporation
- Wanhua Chemical Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global MDI market- Market sizing 2017
- Global MDI market- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global MDI market by rigid foams
- Global MDI market by CASE system
- Global MDI market by flexible foams
- Global MDI market by others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx4nvp/global_methylene?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi-market-2018-2022---growing-demand-for-mdi-from-emerging-economies-300670714.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article