Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for MDI from Emerging Economies

The global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of MDI in various applications including rigid foams, flexible foams, and CASE system.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity. As MDI is used as a major raw material for manufacturing polyurethane products, vendors are expanding its production capacity by restructuring existing facilities, in turn, expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for MDI from emerging economies. Several companies are relocating their manufacturing facilities to low-cost regions such as APAC. Factors such as less stringent government norms, low transportation costs, and availability of cost-effective labor will further encourage players to expand their MDI production facilities in emerging economies, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent shipping regulations for MDI. These regulations imposed by regulatory bodies pose a challenge to the free movement of MDI products, which is expected to hamper the demand for MDI during the predicted period.



Key vendors

BASF

Covestro

DowDuPont

Huntsman International

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group

Key Topics Covered:





PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global MDI market- Market sizing 2017

Global MDI market- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Global MDI market by rigid foams

Global MDI market by CASE system

Global MDI market by flexible foams

Global MDI market by others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx4nvp/global_methylene?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi-market-2018-2022---growing-demand-for-mdi-from-emerging-economies-300670714.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

