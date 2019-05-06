Global Metrology Services Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Inability of traditional measurement products to analyze complex geometries will be a key factor driving the global metrology services market. Metrology tools need to be integrated into manufacturing processes to ensure their availability on the factory floor, thus driving the demand for the metrology service providers and leading to market growth. OEMs need to have extensive control over the manufacturing process as well as the expertise to precisely measure components using modern metrology tools. Analysts have predicted that metrology services market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing adherence to global quality standards

The global manufacturing sector is focused on reducing the number of defects to stay competitive and increase profitability. This is possible by complying with global quality standards which aims at measuring different metrological dimensions of the product after every value addition activity.

Inadequate number of service providers that offer comprehensive metrology services

Only a few metrology service providers offer comprehensive services, including everything from comparing a manufactured part or tool with its CAD model. When OEMs develop in house expertise of measurement, they tend to avail the services of metrology service providers less frequently.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the growing adherence to global quality standards and inability of traditional measurement products to analyze complex geometries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to metrology services manufactures. Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst, Johnson Electric, Spark Minda, STRATTEC SECURITY, TOKAIRIKA, and Valeo are some of the major companies covered in this report.



