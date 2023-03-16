NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Metrology Software Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metrology Software estimated at US$951.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$503.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $259.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The Metrology Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$259.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$418.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Metrology Software: Enabling Efficient Control and Optimization

of Resources

Recent Market Activity

Evolution of Automotive Metrology

Industrial Internet of Things and Metrology Software

Consolidated Nature of the Market

Global Market Outlook

GDP Growth and Metrology Software

Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

Metrology Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological

Saturation

Market Dynamics within the Dimensional Metrology Market

Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive the Market

Portable Devices to Drive the Market

3D and CAD Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well For the

Market

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the

Metrology Software Market

Precision Engineering Drives Innovations in Metrology Software

Metrology Software Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Point Cloud Metrology Software

Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing

Laser Scanning Technology in Metrology Software

On-Machine Metrology Software

Multisensor Metrology Software

Automated Metrology Software

Robotic Metrology

Non-Contact/Optical Metrology Software Market on the Rise

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

Research Focuses on Bridging Gap between CT and Metrology

Metrology Outsourcing: A Key Trend

Manufacturing Industry: Primary Consumer Base for Metrology

Solutions

Growing Automobiles Production Drives Metrology Software Demand

Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Metrology

Software

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in the Sector Bodes Well for

the Market

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Novel Defense Applications Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

Automation in the Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industry Fuels Demand

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spur Market

Opportunities

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Applications in Telecommunications, Satellites and Space

Sectors Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Biomedical Applications Promise Bright Prospects

Metrology Software Applications Gaining Ground in the Textile

Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Goods and Household Appliances:

A Key Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

Metrology Software Market in Developing Countries

Mega Demographic Trends: Long-Term Implications for the

Metrology Industry

Rising Global Population

Aging Population

Rising Disposable Incomes and Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

