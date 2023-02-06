Global mHealth and Home Monitoring Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Cardiac Rhythm, Sleep Therapy, Telehealth, ECG Monitoring, Glucose Monitoring, and Medication Compliance - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth and Home Monitoring - 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

mHealth and Home Monitoring Report is the foremost source of information about the adoption of wireless solutions for health monitoring. Whether you are a medical equipment vendor, telecom operator, healthcare provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in wireless healthcare monitoring? The number of connected home medical monitoring devices on the global market was 56.8 million at the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.2 percent in the next six years to reach 126.1 million in 2027. Learn more about how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices in this 260-page in-depth report now in its eleventh edition.

The number of remotely monitored patients reached 56.8 million in 2021 as the market acceptance continues to grow in several key verticals. This number includes all patients enrolled in mHealth care programs in which connected medical devices are used as a part of the care regimen. Connected medical devices used for various forms of personal health tracking are not included in this figure. The analyst estimates that the number of remotely monitored patients will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2 percent to reach 126.1 million by 2027.

The three main applications are monitoring of patients with sleep therapy devices, glucose level monitoring of patients with diabetes and monitoring of patients with implantable cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. The number of remotely monitored sleep therapy patients amounted to 27.5 million in 2021, driven by ResMed and Philips which together dominate the sleep therapy market. Glucose level monitoring has grown significantly in the last years and is now the second largest segment with 9.1 million connections at the end of the year.

The growth is driven by the increased adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems from providers such as Abbott and Dexcom. The CRM market is led by companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott which started to include connectivity in CRM solutions more than a decade ago. Other device categories include ECG, telehealth, medication compliance, blood pressure monitors and others.

The demand for home monitoring solutions has grown greatly in the last few years. Healthcare systems around the world have undergone a transformation to adapt to value-based care - a care model that requires care solutions to be both cost-efficient and of high quality. Healthcare industry players have responded to this by developing data-driven solutions, such as self-engagement apps that rely on behavioural analytics to coach patients on how to manage their conditions.

"mHealth and home monitoring can help ease the burden of an already strained healthcare sector, as it eases the access to patient data and both increases the efficiency and improves the quality of care," says Samuel Andersson, IoT Analyst. As regulations and reimbursement rates have been changed in favour of remote patient monitoring solutions, the growth is expected to continue.

Several European countries have started to follow the US and have either already introduced or plan to introduce reimbursement for remote patient monitoring in the near future. "This trend has been going on for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the development, as it forced providers to adopt to remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions. This helped overcome the institutional hesitancy and conservatism that previously were a major barrier for the adoption of these solutions", concludes Mr Andersson.

Key Topics Covered:

The Challenge of Chronic Diseases

Introduction

The ageing population

Lifestyle-related diseases

Common chronic diseases

Cardiac arrhythmia

Ischemic diseases

Hypertension

Sleep apnoea

Chronic respiratory diseases

Diabetes

Hyperlipidaemia

Healthcare providers and reimbursement systems

Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

Healthcare in Europe

Healthcare in North America

Regulatory environment

Regulatory environment in Europe

Regulatory environment in the US

Regulatory environment in other major markets

International standardisation

Market Analysis and Forecasts

Market forecasts

Cardiac rhythm management

Sleep therapy

Telehealth and multiparameter monitoring

ECG monitoring

Glucose level monitoring

Medication compliance monitoring

Other medical devices

Revenue forecasts

Medical monitoring devices

mHealth connectivity solutions

Care delivery platforms

mHealth care programs

Market drivers and barriers

An ageing population is raising medical costs

Increase of non-communicable disease prevalence

The generational technology barrier is disappearing

Healthcare staff shortages calls for more efficient healthcare

Alignment of financial incentives

Transformation to value-based care

Increased focus on disease prevention

Substitutes for medical monitoring

A slowly changing industry

Cybersecurity risks with more digital solutions

Increased need for interoperability as the number of solutions grows

Industry trends and analysis

Consumerisation of medical-grade mHealth devices and apps

From frequent readings to AI-driven patient engagement

Major pharmaceutical companies prepare large-scale rollouts

BYOD is becoming a popular and viable option

The global adoption of telehealth is ramping up

Integrations are becoming crucial in the health data ecosystem

Compliance monitoring is a major driver behind home monitoring

COVID-19 became a catalyst that took mHealth into the next growth phase

AI and machine learning assist clinicians in diagnosing and treating patients

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

A&D Medical

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Abbott Diabetes Care

Accuhealth

AceAge

AdhereTech

Adherium

AEDMAP

AliveCor

Almas Industries

Alphabet

AMC Health

Apple

Ascensia Diabetes Care

AstraZeneca

AT&T

Avive Solutions

Bepatient

Biofourmis

BioSerenity

BioTel Care

BioTelemetry (BioTel Heart)

Biotricity

Biotronik

Bittium

BMC Medical

Boston Scientific

Cadwell Laboratories

Cardia International

CardiLink

CardioComm Solutions

Care Innovations

CareSimple

ChoiceMMed

Clario (ERT)

CleveMed

CoaguSense

Compliance Meds Technologies

Compumedics

Current Health

Deutsche Telekom

Dexcom

Domicalis

eDevice

Emma Health Technologies

Enovacom (Orange Healthcare)

Enovation (Verklizan)

Ericsson

etectRx

Evondos

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Get Real Health

Glooko

Helena Laboratories

Hero

Huma

iHealth Labs

iLine Microsystems

InfoBionic

Information Mediary Corporation

Insulet

iRhythm Technologies

Itamar Medical

KORE

LevMed

LifeScan

Livongo

Luscii

Lowenstein Medical Technology

Masimo

Medical International Research

Medisante

Medixine

MedM

MedMinder

MedReady

Medtronic

Medtronic Care Management Services

Medtronic Diabetes Operating Unit

Merck Group

Metrax

Microlife

MicroPort (LivaNova)

Microsoft

Natus Medical

NDD Medical Technologies

Nihon Kohden

NIOX Group (Circassia Group)

Nonin Medical

Nox Medical

Omron Healthcare

Onera Health

OpenTeleHealth

Philips Emergency Care

Philips Enterprise Telehealth

Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

Physio-Control (Stryker)

Preventice Solutions

Propeller Health

PTC

Pyrescom

Raziel (Ideal Life)

ResMed

Respiri

Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diagnostics

Rossmax

S3 Connected Health

Schiller

ScottCare

Senseonics

SHL Telemedicine

Sibelmed

Siemens Healthineers

Smart Meter

Somnics

SomnoMed

SOMNOmedics

Spencer Health Solutions

SRETT

Tandem Diabetes Care

Telefonica

Telenor Connexion

Thales

TytoCare

TZ Medical

Vaica

VitalConnect

Vitalograph

Vivify Health

Vodafone

Voluntis

Welch-Allyn

WellDoc

Werfen (Instrumentation Laboratory)

Withings

Zenicor

Zoll Medical Corporation

