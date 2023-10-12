Global mHealth Market to Reach USD 127.75 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare Demand | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading market research firm, has recently unveiled an insightful report on the mHealth Market. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments within the global and regional mHealth market. It also sheds light on how drivers, restraints, and macro indicators impact the mHealth market, both in the short term and long term. Offering a comprehensive presentation of market trends, forecasts, and financial values, this report underscores the promising prospects of the global mHealth market. The global mHealth (mobile health) market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a valuation of USD 55.18 billion in 2022. According to a comprehensive market research report, the mHealth market is projected to reach USD 127.75 billion by 2030, boasting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.58% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

To Know More Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/sample-request/1308

mHealth Revolutionizes Healthcare Through Mobile Devices

mHealth, an innovative domain within healthcare, harnesses the power of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, to enhance medical and public health practices. This dynamic field encompasses a wide array of applications, from remote patient monitoring to health information dissemination, diagnostic support, and even treatment delivery – all facilitated through mobile apps and wireless technologies. An essential facet of mHealth is its capability to enhance healthcare access and delivery in remote or underserved areas. Mobile health solutions enable healthcare professionals to reach patients in geographically distant locations where traditional healthcare facilities may be scarce. Telemedicine, a pivotal component of mHealth, empowers virtual consultations and medical advice, effectively dismantling geographical barriers. Furthermore, mHealth fosters health education and awareness through text messages, apps, and multimedia content, empowering individuals in remote regions with invaluable health information.

Rising Demand for Remote Healthcare Drives Market Growth

The surge in demand for remote healthcare and telemedicine services is a prime catalyst for the mHealth market. It offers convenient access to medical consultations and monitoring, especially in underserved or remote areas, contributing to the industry's rapid expansion. Government initiatives and regulations play a pivotal role in bolstering the mobile health solutions market by creating an environment characterized by trust, standardization, and interoperability. These measures foster the development and adoption of mHealth technologies, ensuring the security of patient data and promoting innovation in healthcare delivery.

However, data privacy and security concerns pose challenges to the widespread adoption of mHealth solutions. Both patients and healthcare providers express reservations about the protection of sensitive health information, which can hinder trust in these technologies. Addressing these concerns through robust encryption and regulatory compliance is pivotal to unlocking the full potential of mHealth. Nonetheless, the growing utilization of wearable devices and smartphone apps presents a significant growth opportunity for the mHealth market. These technologies empower users to conveniently track and manage their health, promoting preventive care and patient engagement, which can drive market expansion and enhance overall healthcare outcomes.

North America Leads the Market; Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America currently holds the largest market share in the mHealth market. This is driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread smartphone adoption, and substantial investments in healthcare technology. The United States, in particular, played a pivotal role in this growth, witnessing a surge in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The region's mature regulatory environment also encouraged the development and adoption of mHealth solutions.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the mHealth market, showing remarkable potential. Factors contributing to this growth include the region's massive population, increasing smartphone penetration, rising healthcare awareness, and the adoption of digital health technologies in countries such as China and India. Additionally, governments in these countries actively promote digital healthcare initiatives, further propelling the expansion of the mHealth sector.

Enquire Here Get Customization & Check the Discount for the Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/customization/1308

Segmentation Overview

The global mHealth market is segmented into categories, service types, and service providers:

Category:

Apps

Wearables

Service Type:

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Others

Service Provider:

mHealth App Companies

Hospitals

Health Insurance

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Apple Inc., VertMarkets, Inc., Veradigm LLC, Orange Business, Google LLC, AirStrip Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefónica S.A., Vodafone Group, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The mHealth market is poised for substantial growth and innovation, with an increasing focus on leveraging mobile technology to provide accessible and effective healthcare solutions. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum are embracing mHealth to enhance patient care, expand healthcare access, and improve overall health outcomes.

More Insights on This Report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/enquiry/1308

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. mHealth Market Highlights

2.2. mHealth Market Projection

2.3. mHealth Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global mHealth Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter`s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Category

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Provider

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of mHealth Market

Chapter 4. mHealth Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global mHealth Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Apple Inc.

5.2.2. VertMarkets, Inc.

5.2.3. Veradigm LLC

5.2.4. Orange Business

5.2.5. Google LLC

5.2.6. AirStrip Technologies, Inc

5.2.7. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

5.2.8. Telefónica S.A.

5.2.9. Vodafone Group

5.2.10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Chapter 6. Global mHealth Market by Category

6.1. Apps

6.1.1. Disease & Treatment Management

6.1.2. Wellness Management

6.2. Wearable

6.2.1. Body & Temperature Monitors

6.2.2. Glucose Monitors

Chapter 7. Global mHealth Market by Service Type

7.1. Monitoring Services

7.2. Diagnostic Services

7.3. Treatment Services

7.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global mHealth Market by Service Provider

8.1. mHealth App Companies

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Health Insurance

Chapter 9. Global mHealth Market by Region 2023-2030

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America mHealth Market by Category

9.1.2. North America mHealth Market by Service Type

9.1.3. North America mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.1.4. North America mHealth Market by Country

9.1.4.1. The U.S. mHealth Market

9.1.4.1.1. The U.S. mHealth Market by Category

9.1.4.1.2. The U.S. mHealth Market by Service Type

9.1.4.1.3. The U.S. mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.1.4.2. Canada mHealth Market

9.1.4.2.1. Canada mHealth Market by Category

9.1.4.2.2. Canada mHealth Market by Service Type

9.1.4.2.3. Canada mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.1.4.3. Mexico mHealth Market

9.1.4.3.1. Mexico mHealth Market by Category

9.1.4.3.2. Mexico mHealth Market by Service Type

9.1.4.3.3. Mexico mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe mHealth Market by Category

9.2.2. Europe mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.3. Europe mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2.4. Europe mHealth Market by Country

9.2.4.1. Germany mHealth Market

9.2.4.1.1. Germany mHealth Market by Category

9.2.4.1.2. Germany mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.4.1.3. Germany mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2.4.2. United Kingdom mHealth Market

9.2.4.2.1. United Kingdom mHealth Market by Category

9.2.4.2.2. United Kingdom mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.4.2.3. United Kingdom mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2.4.3. France mHealth Market

9.2.4.3.1. France mHealth Market by Category

9.2.4.3.2. France mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.4.3.3. France mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2.4.4. Italy mHealth Market

9.2.4.4.1. Italy mHealth Market by Category

9.2.4.4.2. Italy mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.4.4.3. Italy mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.2.4.5. Rest of Europe mHealth Market

9.2.4.5.1. Rest of Europe mHealth Market by Category

9.2.4.5.2. Rest of Europe mHealth Market by Service Type

9.2.4.5.3. Rest of Europe mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific mHealth Market by Category

9.3.2. Asia Pacific mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.3. Asia Pacific mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4. Asia Pacific mHealth Market by Country

9.3.4.1. China mHealth Market

9.3.4.1.1. China mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.1.2. China mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.1.3. China mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4.2. Japan mHealth Market

9.3.4.2.1. Japan mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.2.2. Japan mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.2.3. Japan mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4.3. India mHealth Market

9.3.4.3.1. India mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.3.2. India mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.3.3. India mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4.4. South Korea mHealth Market

9.3.4.4.1. South Korea mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.4.2. South Korea mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.4.3. South Korea mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4.5. Australia mHealth Market

9.3.4.5.1. Australia mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.5.2. Australia mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.5.3. Australia mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.3.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth Market

9.3.4.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth Market by Category

9.3.4.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth Market by Service Type

9.3.4.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW mHealth Market by Category

9.4.2. RoW mHealth Market by Service Type

9.4.3. RoW mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.4.4. RoW mHealth Market by Sub-region

9.4.4.1. Latin America mHealth Market

9.4.4.1.1. Latin America mHealth Market by Category

9.4.4.1.2. Latin America mHealth Market by Service Type

9.4.4.1.3. Latin America mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.4.4.2. Middle East mHealth Market

9.4.4.2.1. Middle East mHealth Market by Category

9.4.4.2.2. Middle East mHealth Market by Service Type

9.4.4.2.3. Middle East mHealth Market by Service Provider

9.4.4.3. Africa mHealth Market

9.4.4.3.1. Africa mHealth Market by Category

9.4.4.3.2. Africa mHealth Market by Service Type

9.4.4.3.3. Africa mHealth Market by Service Provider

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/global-mhealth-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of mhealth.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research:

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and the environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

Contact:

Infinium Global Research

2nd Floor, Ganadish Empire,

Rahatani Chowk, Pimple Saudagar,

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +918999930634

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244132/Infinium_Global_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infinium Global Research